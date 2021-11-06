2019 IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Press Release

IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services

Report Titled: “Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market report presents in-depth analysis of IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services market report also includes new upcoming technology of IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

  • The IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market is expected to register a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period of (2019 – 2024). With the Internet of Things (IoT) and Cloud Computing being the future of the internet, the IP multimedia subsystem communication platform is the most suitable fabric for integrating IoT and Cloud.
  • – Further with the increasing demand for Volte and LTE services along with the demand for the global standard for network infrastructure and services are the drivers for this market.
  • – The demand for music and video-on-demand services has also increased, owing to the changes in customer preferences, improved internet speed, and the proliferation of smartphones.
  • – For instance, in March 2019- Mobily Saudi Arabia deployed Ericsson’s full stack telecom cloud solution, focusing on transforming its wireless network and providing a 5G Cloud Core.
  • – However, security concerns in virtualization, lack of availability of a skilled workforce, may hamper the growth of the market, but for a specific period.

    Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market Covers Major Key Players:

    IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

  • Samsung Networks
  • Cisco Systems Inc
  • CommVerge Solutions
  • Ericsson AB
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
  • IBM Corporation
  • Nokia Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Ribbon Communications
  • ZTE Corporation

    Scope of the Report:

  • The IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) is a concept for an integrated network of telecommunications carriers that would facilitate the use of Internet Protocol for packet communications in all known forms over wireless or landline. Instant Messaging (IM), VoIP, VoLTE, and VoWiFi are the major services that make use of the IMS architecture. As all these services making use of data, the need for session management controllers is expected to emerge in the near future.<

    The objective of this IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services market research report is: –

    • To provide actionable intelligence alongside the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services market size of various segments.
    • To detail major factors influencing the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).
    • To determine the geographic breakdown of the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.
    • To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and contribution of upcoming IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services market segments.
    • To track the competitive landscape of the market.

    IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market
    • Chapter 3: IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market

