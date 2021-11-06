2019 Managed Data Center Services Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

Report Titled: “Global Managed Data Center Services Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Managed Data Center Services Market report presents in-depth analysis of Managed Data Center Services which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Managed Data Center Services market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Managed Data Center Services market report also includes new upcoming technology of Managed Data Center Services Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

The global managed data center services market is expected to register a CAGR of 20.5% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). According to a recent AFCOM State of the Data Center Industry study, edge solutions are one of the top areas of focus for data center end users. Forty four percent have already deployed some form of edge computing capacity or say they will be doing so over the next 12 months, according to the study.

– Increasing cyber attacks and the risk of data leaks is causing the market to grow. Replication services are one of the most demanded managed services which are used for protecting data Cyberhardening shrinks attack surfaces and denies malware the uniformity to propagate. By hardening software binaries, data center security teams eliminate an entire class of cyberattacks.

– Growing data and thus its management is causing the managed data center services to grow. According to Enterprise Data Storage 2018, data storage needs is expected to reach 32000 Exebytes by 2019, from 21000 in 2018. This calls for companies to take measures regarding the integrity and authenticity of data.

– Skilled and dedicated personnel are required to maintain the various processes associated with managed data center services. At Data Center World in March 2018, Google data center executives emphasized talent crisis in the data center industry saying that talent pool is unstable with majority approaching retirement age and few freshers entering the industry. Global Managed Data Center Services Market Covers Major Key Players: Managed Data Center Services Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

Deutsche Telekom AG Scope of the Report: