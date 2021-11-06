2019 Multimedia Chipsets Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

Report Titled: “Global Multimedia Chipsets Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Multimedia Chipsets Market report presents in-depth analysis of Multimedia Chipsets which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Multimedia Chipsets market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Multimedia Chipsets market report also includes new upcoming technology of Multimedia Chipsets Industry that will helps to our clients.

Request Sample PDF of Multimedia Chipsets Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244874

Market Overview:

The multimedia chipsets market has been valued at USD 29.99 billion in 2018, to reach USD 41.95 billion by 2024, and registering a CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

Owing to the increasing demand for handheld mobile devices and smartphones, there has been a rise in the number of users demanding consumer electronic products for the purpose of watching movies and videos online. This has resulted in increased broadband and mobile data traffic. This rise in mobile data traffic is driving the demand for high-speed internet.

– As improved internet facilities across the world have made it easier for consumers to stream videos online, considerably increasing their numbers over the past few years, graphics chipsets have consistently been holding the larger revenue share in the multimedia chipsets market.

– Furthermore, increasing the adoption of wearable devices, owing to health concerns in the millennial generation, is also anticipated to augment the growth of the market.

– Increasing disposable income, coupled with high adoption of technological advancements in the developing economies, is expected to aid the market growth.

– For instance, in December 2018, Qualcomm Technologies announced its next-generation, modem purpose-built for Internet of Things (IoT) applications, such as asset trackers, health monitors, security systems, smart city sensors, and smart meters, as well as a range of wearable trackers. This modem is cost-effective and consumes 70% less battery compared to its predecessor

– However, higher static costs related to the formation of the manufacturing unit is limiting the development of the multimedia chipsets market. Global Multimedia Chipsets Market Covers Major Key Players: Multimedia Chipsets Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Inc.

Cirrus Logic Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

DSP Group Inc.

Apple Inc.

Broadcom Corporation

Realtek Semiconductor Corporation

Marvell Technology Group Ltd

Samsung Group

MediaTek Inc.

ST Microelectronics Scope of the Report: