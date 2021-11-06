2019 Network Analytics Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

Report Titled: “Global Network Analytics Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Network Analytics Market report presents in-depth analysis of Network Analytics which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Network Analytics market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Network Analytics market report also includes new upcoming technology of Network Analytics Industry that will helps to our clients.

Request Sample PDF of Network Analytics Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244856

Market Overview:

The network analytics market was valued at USD 1,425.32 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach at USD 4,312.15 million in 2024, registering a CAGR of 20.12% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The network analytics market is set to witness a significant growth rate in the near future, owing to the increasing need for autonomous and self-managing networks.

– The global IP traffic is expected to increase exponentially in the upcoming years, as network communications are becoming an essential component of multiple business models for present day’s communication companies.

– Hence, it is necessary to improve the network reliability and eliminate disruptions. Increasing adoption of network analytics by cloud service providers (who are facing challenges in maintaining service level agreement (SLA) standards and coping with the top-class quality service and quality of experience (QuE) parameters) is expected to boost the adoption rate of network analytics.

– With the growing adoption for IoT and emergence of Industry 4.0, the number of interconnected entities is expected to grow steeply, leading to the generation of extensive amounts of network data.

– Additionally, network analytics may become more important and broadly deployed, as network security has become more critical on priority basis across any organization. Global Network Analytics Market Covers Major Key Players: Network Analytics Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

Accenture PLC

Cisco Systems Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

IBM Corporation

Juniper Networks Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Sandvine Corporation

Alcatel

Lucent Enterprise SA

Tibco Software Inc.

Bradford Networks Inc.

Ericsson Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Allot Communication Scope of the Report: