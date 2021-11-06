2019 Off-highway Vehicle Engine Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

Report Titled: “Global Off-highway Vehicle Engine Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Market Overview:

The global off-highway vehicle engine market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.67%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– Off-highway vehicle engines growth is dependent on the growth rate of agricultural and construction machinery industries. Rising agriculture mechanization trend in developing countries and spike in residential and commercial construction projects globally are driving the construction and agricultural machinery markets.

– At the global level, the construction is anticipated to be one of the most profitable sectors over the next decade. The demand for construction machinery has increased in Europe as a whole. The recovery of Europe’s construction industry improved business in the mining and quarrying sectors, and a favorable economic environment with low-interest rates further stimulated investments.

– The global construction industry is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, with good opportunities in infrastructure, residential, and non-residential sectors. Some of the major factors driving the market are increasing construction of multi-family houses (with the growing trend of nuclear families); and increasing investments in the construction of roads, highways, smart cities, metros, bridges, and expressways due to growing population and urbanization. Global Off-highway Vehicle Engine Market Covers Major Key Players: Off-highway Vehicle Engine Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

Scope of the Report:

In the scope of the market, only engines operated in agricultural and construction machinery have been considered.