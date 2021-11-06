Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
2019 Orthodontic Supplies Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

2019 Orthodontic Supplies Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

Press Release

Orthodontic Supplies

Report Titled: “Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Orthodontic Supplies Market report presents in-depth analysis of Orthodontic Supplies which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Orthodontic Supplies market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Orthodontic Supplies market report also includes new upcoming technology of Orthodontic Supplies Industry that will helps to our clients.

Request Sample PDF of Orthodontic Supplies Market Report

Market Overview:

  • The demand for the orthodontic supplies market is on a surge, mainly due to the increasing prevalence of oral diseases. The number of people opting for orthodontic procedures has been increasing for the past few years. According to a new survey from the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO), the number of adult patients increased from 14% in a two year period, from 2010 to 2012, and reached a record of 1,225,850 patients in 2012. The other factors that are contributing toward the growth of the orthodontist supplies market include increasing technological advancements and high DMFT index, along with the increasing awareness of orthodontic procedures in the developing countries. Factors that are hindering the growth of the orthodontics market globally are poor reimbursement policies and lack of awareness among patients.

    Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Covers Major Key Players:

    Orthodontic Supplies Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

  • 3M Unitek Corp.
  • Align Technology Inc.
  • American Orthodontics
  • BioMers Pte Ltd
  • DB Orthodontics Ltd
  • Dentsply Sirona Inc.
  • G&H Orthodontics Inc.
  • Great Lakes Orthodontics Ltd
  • Ormco Corp.
  • Ortho Organizers Inc.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Orthodontics is a field of dentistry which involves the correction of the improper jaws and teeth to improve the appearance and function of the teeth and jaws. It can also help to take long term health of the teeth, gums, and jaw joins by spreading the biting pressure over the teeth. Earlier orthodontic treatment was associated with teens and children but now many adults are also seeking orthodontic treatment to correct the oral problems in order to enhance the oral health and appearance.

    The objective of this Orthodontic Supplies market research report is: –

    • To provide actionable intelligence alongside the Orthodontic Supplies market size of various segments.
    • To detail major factors influencing the Orthodontic Supplies market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).
    • To determine the geographic breakdown of the Orthodontic Supplies market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.
    • To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and contribution of upcoming Orthodontic Supplies market segments.
    • To track the competitive landscape of the market.

    Orthodontic Supplies Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Orthodontic Supplies Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Orthodontic Supplies Market
    • Chapter 3: Orthodontic Supplies Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Orthodontic Supplies Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Orthodontic Supplies Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Orthodontic Supplies Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Orthodontic Supplies Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Orthodontic Supplies Market

