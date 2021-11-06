2019 Rotary Pump Market Size | Share Covers Emerging Technologies, Market Growth Rate, CAGR%, Development History, Forecast to 2024

Rotary Pump Market research report gives in-depth information on the Business Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.

Rotary Pump Market Report 2019

The main objectives of the research report elaborate the overall market overview on Rotary Pump market dynamics, historic volume and value, robust market methodology, current & future trends, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, upstream and downstream industry chain, new technological development, cost structure, government policies & regulations, etc.

Scope of the Report:

Key Market Trends:

Food & Beverage Sector to account for Significant Share

The European food & beverage industry is the major contributor to the overall economy, ahead of all other manufacturing sectors (including automotive).

The industry is the largest in terms of value added ( 1.8% of gross value addition) and a number of jobs. The industry contributes to the trade surplus, owing to product acceptance overseas. From the past decade, the export in the industry has almost doubled to reach a positive balance of EUR 30 billion.

The EU government is also working to increase the competitiveness of the food sector, by creating new opportunities for trade. Consequently, complying with the growing sanitary regulations (both domestic and international), and catering to growing food consumption worldwide, is expected to further drive the rotary pump market in the region.

China to account for Major Share in the Market

Adoption of rotary pumps is influenced by factors, like growth in infrastructure. The Chinese government is focusing on improving the infrastructure, in order to attract additional foreign investments and manufacturing industries, thereby strengthening the overall production output.

Additionally, one of the major challenges faced by the market is the increase in the cost of raw materials. The raw materials include bronze, polycarbonate, cast iron, and stainless steel, the cost of which is increasing as a result of rising inflation and supply shortage.

China is expected to account for a significant share of the global electricity output over the next few years, up from 19.2% in 2010. In order to achieve this, China has implemented more than 33 policy initiatives to support renewable electricity, particularly in areas like solar and wind energy.

In China, around 30-50 industrial projects were approved over the past few years, which are likely to drive the demand for pumps. The aforementioned factors greatly influence the present tremendous growth opportunities for the rotary pump market.

Rotary Pump Market Provides The Following:

Rotary Pump Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

Chapter 1: Rotary Pump Market Definition

Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Rotary Pump Market

Chapter 3: Rotary Pump Market Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Rotary Pump Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services

Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

Chapter 6: Rotary Pump Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024

Chapter 7: Rotary Pump Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Rotary Pump Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches

Chapter 9: Key Players for Rotary Pump Market

