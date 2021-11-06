Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
[email protected]

2019 Rotary Pump Market Size | Share Covers Emerging Technologies, Market Growth Rate, CAGR%, Development History, Forecast to 2024

GIVE US A TRY

2019 Rotary Pump Market Size | Share Covers Emerging Technologies, Market Growth Rate, CAGR%, Development History, Forecast to 2024

0
Press Release

Rotary Pump

Rotary Pump Market research report gives in-depth information on the Business Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.

Rotary Pump Market Report 2019

The main objectives of the research report elaborate the overall market overview on Rotary Pump market dynamics, historic volume and value, robust market methodology, current & future trends, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, upstream and downstream industry chain, new technological development, cost structure, government policies & regulations, etc.

Scope of the Report:

  • A rotary vane pump is a positive-displacement pump that consists of vanes mounted to a rotor that rotates inside a cavity. In some cases these vanes can have variable length and/or be tensioned to maintain contact with the walls as the pump rotates.

    Get Sample PDF of Rotary Pump Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999692

    Key Insights of Rotary Pump Market:

    • Complete in-depth analysis of the Rotary Pump
    • Important changes in market dynamics.
    • Segmentation analysis of the market.
    • Emerging segments and regional markets.
    • Historical, on-going, and projected market analysis based on volume and esteem.
    • Assessment of niche industry players.
    • Market share analysis.
    • Key strategies of major players

    Market Overview:

  • The global rotary pump market was valued at USD 4.756 billion in 2018. The market is expected to reach USD 5.55 billion by the end of 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 3.09% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Rotary pumps can handle high pressure and viscosity and facilitate flow, despite the differential pressure and compact design. The said advantages make rotary pumps essential in a range of industry verticals. The growing demand for food processing directly influences the growth of rotary pumps in the food & beverage end-user segment.
  • A few areas of investment witnessed a global shift toward sustainable development in wastewater management, as wastewater exposes populations to diseases and degrades ecosystems.
  • The demand for clean, treated water is growing in line with population, economic diversification, and water scarcity. The growing necessity for wastewater management is expected to directly influence the growth of the rotary pump market during the forecast period.
  • To meet the rising demand for water, activities, such as the establishment of new water treatment plants and replacement of old water treatment infrastructure have increased the growth of the rotary pump market. The leading countries in wastewater reuse are Kuwait with 91%, Israel with 85%, Singapore with 35%, and Egypt with 32%. As part of the 2016 budget, the Department of Water in Western Australia announced that USD 713 million has been committed to Water Corporation projects across the region.

    Rotary Pump Market Segmentation by Top Key Players:

  • Dover Corporation
  • Colfax Corporation
  • SPX Flow Inc.
  • Xylem Inc.
  • IDEX Corporation
  • Atlas Copco AB
  • Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG.
  • ULVAC Inc.
  • Busch Systems
  • Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.

    Price of Report: $ 4250 (SUL)

    Place a Direct Order of Rotary Pump Market @ https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999692

    Key Market Trends:

    Food & Beverage Sector to account for Significant Share

    The European food & beverage industry is the major contributor to the overall economy, ahead of all other manufacturing sectors (including automotive).
    The industry is the largest in terms of value added ( 1.8% of gross value addition) and a number of jobs. The industry contributes to the trade surplus, owing to product acceptance overseas. From the past decade, the export in the industry has almost doubled to reach a positive balance of EUR 30 billion.
    The EU government is also working to increase the competitiveness of the food sector, by creating new opportunities for trade. Consequently, complying with the growing sanitary regulations (both domestic and international), and catering to growing food consumption worldwide, is expected to further drive the rotary pump market in the region.

    China to account for Major Share in the Market

    Adoption of rotary pumps is influenced by factors, like growth in infrastructure. The Chinese government is focusing on improving the infrastructure, in order to attract additional foreign investments and manufacturing industries, thereby strengthening the overall production output.
    Additionally, one of the major challenges faced by the market is the increase in the cost of raw materials. The raw materials include bronze, polycarbonate, cast iron, and stainless steel, the cost of which is increasing as a result of rising inflation and supply shortage.
    China is expected to account for a significant share of the global electricity output over the next few years, up from 19.2% in 2010. In order to achieve this, China has implemented more than 33 policy initiatives to support renewable electricity, particularly in areas like solar and wind energy.
    In China, around 30-50 industrial projects were approved over the past few years, which are likely to drive the demand for pumps. The aforementioned factors greatly influence the present tremendous growth opportunities for the rotary pump market.

    Rotary Pump Market Provides The Following:

    Rotary Pump Market

    Inquire Before Purchase Rotary Pump Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999692

    Rotary Pump Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Rotary Pump Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Rotary Pump Market
    • Chapter 3: Rotary Pump Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Rotary Pump Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Rotary Pump Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Rotary Pump Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Rotary Pump Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Rotary Pump Market

    For Detailed TOC Click Here

    ” We also can offer a customized report to fulfill the special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

    About Industry Research:

    Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Organization: Industry Research

    Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

    Email: [email protected]

    Post Views: 123

    • © 2021 Market Mirror