2019 Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market Size | Share Covers Emerging Technologies, Market Growth Rate, CAGR%, Development History, Forecast to 2024

Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market research report gives in-depth information on the Business Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.

Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market Report 2019

The main objectives of the research report elaborate the overall market overview on Solid Tumor Therapeutics market dynamics, historic volume and value, robust market methodology, current & future trends, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, upstream and downstream industry chain, new technological development, cost structure, government policies & regulations, etc.

Scope of the Report:

Key Market Trends:

Breast Cancer is Expected to Hold the Major Revenue Share in the Type of Cancer Segment

Breast cancer is one of the major cancer types for which new immune-based cancer treatments are currently in development. More than 80% of all cancers are caused by solid tumors that grow as a mass of cells in a particular organ, tissue or gland. According to the American Cancer Society, as of 2018, it is estimated that approximately 268,670 new breast cancer cases are expected in the United States. And even several major companies are investing in the development of new treatments for cancers. For example, Ibrance (palbociclib) by Pfizer is for the treatment of ER-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer and has been approved in February 2015. A trial of the use of two drugs in combination found that tumors were completely cleared in 11% of patients with HER2-positive breast cancer and were reduced to a “minimal” size in a further 17%. Nearly 90% saw a reduction in the number of cancer cells. Hence, with the entry of new drugs the segment is expected to continue its lead as the number of cases is also helping in the growth.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for solid tumor therapeutics, and it is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In North America, the United States holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to increasing incidence rates of cancer and increasing awareness among people, and the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure are propelling the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market Provides The Following:

