Alternative Sweeteners Market set to grow according to forecasts – key player Aller Aqua Group, Alltech, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BioMar Group, Biostadt India Limited and Cargill

Artificial sweeteners or intense sweeteners are synthetic substitutes for sugar. It is mostly derived from naturally occurring substances, such as herbs or sugar. These sweeteners are used as a healthy option as it does not add extra calories to the diet. Artificial sweeteners are largely used in a variety of processed foods, such as soft drinks, powdered drink mixes, baked goods, candy, puddings, canned foods, jams & jellies, and dairy products. Artificial sweeteners are also used in the home to improving appearance, color, taste, and texture of the food.

Alternative sweeteners market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate due to factors such as increasing awareness related to health among the consumers and the rising number of patients suffering from obesity, diabetes and heart diseases. Moreover, an upsurge demand for low-calorie food products is another key factor that has paved the way for industry growth. The increasing demand for low-calorie food without foregoing the sweetness in their food along with changing preferences of consumers are key drivers in the alternative sweetener market. However, strict government regulations related to sweeteners and the fact that over-consumption of alternative sweeteners is harmful to the body may hamper the industry demand.

Top Key Players are:

Aller Aqua Group, Alltech, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BioMar Group, Biostadt India Limited, Cargill, Incorporated, Nutreco N.V, Nutriad International NV, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC and Ridley Corporation Limited

The global alternative sweeteners market is segmented on the basis of product type, and application. On the basis of product type the global alternative sweeteners market is segmented into high fructose syrup (HFS), high-intensity sweetener (HIS), and low-intensity sweeteners (LIS). On the basis of application, the alternative sweeteners market is classified into food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global alternative sweeteners market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The alternative sweeteners market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the alternative sweeteners market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the alternative sweeteners market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the alternative sweeteners market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from alternative sweeteners market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for alternative sweeteners in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the alternative sweeteners market.

