Bioimplants Market 2019 Size Segmented by Key Players, Growth, By End-User Industry, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Bioimplant are medical devices or tissues that are surgically transplanted inside the body. These implants are used to replace or support any damaged body organs to enhance function of any body organ or to detect errors in normal body functioning. These can be either placed permanently or temporarily in human body and can be removed when they are no longer needed. Some of the implants are made up of bone, tissue, skin, ceramics, metals, plastics, and other materials.

The global bioimplant market was evaluated at $77,738 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $124,154 million by 2023, with a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The growth in the bioimplant market is primarily attributed to the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the rapidly aging population. Moreover, increased awareness and technological advancements in bioimplant further support the growth of the market. However, high implantation cost and lack of expertise are some of the factors that restrain the growth of the bioimplant market.

The global bioimplant market is segmented based on product type, material, and region. Based on product type, the market is categorized into cardiovascular implant, dental implant, orthopedic implant, spinal implant, ophthalmic implant, and others. By material type, it is divided into metallic biomaterial, ceramic biomaterial, polymer biomaterial, and natural biomaterials. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the global bioimplants market to identify the prevailing opportunities.

It presents a competitive landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Region- and country-wise analyses are provided to understand the market trends and dynamics.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Cardiovascular bioimplant

Stent

Coronary stent

Drug-eluting stent (DES)

Bare-metal coronary stent

Bioabsorbable stent

Peripheral stent

Iliac

Femoral-popliteal

Renal

Carotid

Stent-related bioimplant

Synthetic graft

Vena Cava filter

Pacing device

Cardiac resynchronization therapy device (CRTs)

Implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICDs)

Implantable cardiac pacemaker (ICPs)

Structural Cardiac Implant

Mechanical heart valve

Implantable ventricular-assist device

Dental bioimplant

Plate form dental implant

Root form dental implant

Orthopedic bioimplant

Reconstructive joint replacement

Knee replacement implant

Hip replacement implant

Extremities

Orthobiologics

Trauma & craniomaxillofacial

Spinal bioimplant

Spinal fusion implant

Spinal bone stimulator

Vertebral compression fracture (VCF) device

Motion preservation devices/non-fusion device

Spine biologics

Ophthalmology bioimplant

Glaucoma implant

Intraocular implant

Others

By material

Metallic biomaterial

Ceramic biomaterial

Polymers biomaterial

Natural biomaterial

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The key players profiled in this report are as follows:

Abbott Laboratories (St. Jude Medical, Inc.)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)

Medtronic plc

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Victrex Plc. (Invibio Ltd.)

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

The other players in the value chain include (*These players have not been profiled in the report, but can be included on request.):

GC Aesthetics plc

Allergan Inc.

Sientra Inc.

Danaher Corporation

3M Company

Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Elixir Medical Corporation

Microport Scientific Corporation

STENTYS S.A.

Terumo Corporation

