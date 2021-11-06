Cloud-Based Mapping Service Market Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2023 | ESRI, Avenza Systems, Caliper, Espatial Solutions, Pitney Bowes, CARTO, Rosmiman Software, Data2Decision, Mason Bruce & Girard

Global Cloud-Based Mapping Service Market Growth Status and Outlook 2018-2023

Web mapping is the process of using the maps delivered by geographic information systems(GIS) in World Wide Web.Various companies now offer web mapping as a cloud based software as a service. These service providers allow users to create and share maps by uploading data to their servers (cloud storage).

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud-Based Mapping Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: ESRI, Avenza Systems, Caliper, Espatial Solutions, Pitney Bowes, CARTO, Rosmiman Software, Data2Decision, Mason Bruce & Girard, ClverAnalytics, Geosoft, Trimble, GeoAMPS, Easy Trace Group, Geolytics, Supergeo Technologies

This study considers the Cloud-Based Mapping Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Analytical Web Maps

Animated And Realtime

Online Atlases

Static Web Maps

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Connected ADAS

Highly Automated Driving

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cloud-Based Mapping Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Cloud-Based Mapping Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cloud-Based Mapping Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cloud-Based Mapping Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cloud-Based Mapping Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2018-2023 Global Cloud-Based Mapping Service Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Cloud-Based Mapping Service by Players

4 Cloud-Based Mapping Service by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Cloud-Based Mapping Service Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 ESRI

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Cloud-Based Mapping Service Product Offered

11.1.3 ESRI Cloud-Based Mapping Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 ESRI News

11.2 Avenza Systems

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Cloud-Based Mapping Service Product Offered

11.2.3 Avenza Systems Cloud-Based Mapping Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Avenza Systems News

11.3 Caliper

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Cloud-Based Mapping Service Product Offered

11.3.3 Caliper Cloud-Based Mapping Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Caliper News

11.4 Espatial Solutions

