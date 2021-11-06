Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Dairy Market Segmentation 2019 | Business Strategy and Rising Status of Top Key Players Forecast to 2024

Press Release

Dairy

The Dairy Market report expects to give a 360-degree perspective available as far as cutting-edge innovation, key improvements, drivers, restrictions and future patterns with effect examination of these patterns available for present moment, mid-term and long term during the forecast period. Further, the report likewise covers key players profiling with point by point SWOT investigation, budgetary certainties and key improvements of items/administration from the previous three years.

The report first poses the Dairy Market basics: definitions, applications, classifications, and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and more.

Scope of the Report:

  • Global Dairy Market is segmented by product types such a Milk, Cheese, Butter, Cream, Yoghurt, Dairy Desserts, Others. The other dairy-based products include sour cream, Quark and fromage frais and by Distribution channel as supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, specialist stores, and Geography.

  • There are 4 key segments covered in this Dairy Systems Market report:

    • Competitor segment
    • Product type segment
    • End-use/application segment
    • Geography segment

    Dairy Market with Key Segments:

    By Product Types: Type 1, Type 2, Type 3

    By Applications: Application 1, Application 2, Application 3

    By Key Players:

  • Nestle
  • Lactalis Group
  • Danone S.A.
  • Fonterra
  • Frieslandcampina
  • Arla Foods
  • Dean Foods
  • Yili
  • Mengniu

    Market Overview:

  • Global Dairy Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% to reach USD 703.5 Billion by 2024.
  • – Global milk output in 2018 is estimated at 843 million tonnes, an increase of 2.2% from 2017, driven by production expansions in India, Turkey, the European Union, Pakistan, the United States of America and Argentina, but partially offset by declines in China and Ukraine, among few others.
  • – Increasing demand is driven by a growing population, higher income, and more health consciousness. The global market is highly dominated by milk followed by butter, and cheese. Yoghurt and frozen desserts remain the fastest growing market globally.
  • – Global butter exports expanded by 7.5% in 2018, mainly contributed by countries like New Zealand, the United States of America and India, However, the European Union market for butter has declined.<

    Dairy Market Report Provides the Following:

    Dairy Market

    Key Market Trends:

    Lactose-Free Dairy Driving sales

    More than 5% of US population is Lactose Intolerant and more than 10% of Europe and 90% of China population are Lactose intolerant. Lactose intolerant dairy is driving sales in these markets. People perceive products with low levels of lactose and sugar to be better for them. The offer of lactose-free products is now more and more diversified. Products with less lactose content, lactose-free dairies, yoghurts, milk or cheeses, lactose-intolerant consumers have access to a dizzying array of choices on the store shelves. The United States accounts for 29% of all the Lactose-free food consumed around the world. Lactose-free dairy is growing at a CAGR of 7%.

    Developing countries contributing to the growth

    Dairy product sales in developing countries form a major part contributing more than 50% of global sales. As the western market shows sluggish growth driven by product innovation, developing countries are growing at a higher rate driven by health consciousness. South America is the fastest growing region followed by the Middle East and Africa. Demand for dairy products is growing rapidly worldwide. This has led to the modernization of dairy production in developing countries. Efficient and sustainable dairy production in these countries is playing a large part in feeding the world’s growing population. Many women and children are benefiting from the day-to-day income from milk sales. Modernization also led to much lower greenhouse gas emissions, better milk quality and commercial opportunities for local dairy processing.

    Dairy Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Dairy Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Dairy Market
    • Chapter 3: Dairy Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Dairy Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Dairy Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Dairy Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Dairy Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Dairy Market

