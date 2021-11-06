Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market 2019-2024 | Product Demand Status, Development, Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities, Forecast to 2024

Press Release

Digital Out of Home (OOH)

Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market research report gives in-depth information on the Business Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.

The main objectives of the research report elaborate the overall market overview on Digital Out of Home (OOH) market dynamics, historic volume and value, robust market methodology, current & future trends, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, upstream and downstream industry chain, new technological development, cost structure, government policies & regulations, etc.

Scope of the Report:

  • The Digital OOH market typically comprises of digital signage providers who have digital screens across various locations. They partner with different service providers to utilize their real estate to screen digital advertisements of their clients. The integration of real-time data to the digital screens is helping the advertisers create more creative and interactive content due to this there has been an increase in the visibility of the digital screens.

    Key Insights of Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market:

    • Complete in-depth analysis of the Digital Out of Home (OOH)
    • Important changes in market dynamics.
    • Segmentation analysis of the market.
    • Emerging segments and regional markets.
    • Historical, on-going, and projected market analysis based on volume and esteem.
    • Assessment of niche industry players.
    • Market share analysis.
    • Key strategies of major players

    Market Overview:

  • The digital out of home (OOH) advertising market is expected to register a CAGR of 11%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). Developed countries continue to have a major share in the market with the highest penetration of screens, while the demand is increasing in developing countries. The increased demand is caused in part by the rise in urban population and by economic development.
  • – Owing to the rise in urban population, there has been an increase in spending power due to which companies are targeting those regions extensively to improve their penetration in those regions. Aisa-Pacific accounted for the highest population in the middle class, and the economic growth is poised to fuel the spending in advertisements spendings.
  • – Moreover, there has been steady growth in the amount spent on Advertising. The USA, for instance, topped this list followed by China and Japan. The USA has been rated highest when it comes to the ROI per screen.
  • – Advertisers are also coming up with more innovative and interactive street furniture due to which the advertisers can engage their audience and can collect data about their audiences.

    Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market Segmentation by Top Key Players:

  • JCDecaux Group
  • Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.
  • Lama Advertising Company
  • OUTFRONT Media
  • Daktronics Inc.
  • Talon Outdoor Ltd
  • oOh!media Limited
  • QMS Media Limited
  • SevenOne Media GmbH
  • Stroer SE & Co. KGaA
  • Exterion Media Group
  • The Times Group
  • EyeMedia

    Key Market Trends:

    Transit Accounts for a Significant Share of Digital OOH Market

    – Transit is the most dominant segment, as public transport has been the preferred option by a significant population in Europe, Asia-Pacific due to their advanced and high-density public transport infrastructure.
    – The North America region is less dependent on public transport but the region has the most extensive network of airports and accounts for the most number of registered flights in any sector. Due to which, there is a high influx of people at their airports and attracts demand.
    – Moreover, with the advent and emergence of smart cities, there has been increased spending on public transport infrastructure owing to which more population is said to use the public transit systems to combat pollution and congestion.

    Asia-Pacific is Set to Dominate the Market

    – Asia-Pacific has the largest population of all the region. With an increase in the urban population and increased purchasing power, Asia-Pacific is considered to be one of the largest markets for Digital and OOH market.
    – The region’s developed infrastructure is playing a major role in the development of the Digital OOH market.
    – Moreover, the region is dominated by local players like Times Internet, Shanghai Media Group, while major players like JCDecaux also have considerable market share in this region.

    Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market Provides The Following:

    Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market
    • Chapter 3: Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market

