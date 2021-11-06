Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
E-cigarette Market Research Report 2019-2024 Analysis Covers Top Regions, Source of Power, Market Size, Share, Growth Rare, and Forecast

Press Release

E-cigarette

E-cigarette Market report research report 2019 represents a comprehensive study of the global market which will enable our customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for E-cigarette Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of E-cigarette Industry. E-cigarette market report will help you to know each and every fact of keyword industry. E-cigarette market also covers growth potential, market size, demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details.

Market Overview:

  • The global e-cigarette market was worth USD 11.26 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 18.16 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of 8.28% over the forecast period (2019-2024). With the increasing trend toward e-commerce, online retailing is also emerging as a strong distribution channel in recent times and is expected to grow further, thereby increasing the value of distribution channels. Many ex-smokers needs a high level of nicotine concentration, it’s likely that the pods will typically come with the more potent nicotine salt (nic-salt) e-liquids which may increase the peak concentration of nicotine in the blood and allow users to achieve more satisfaction and would become a popular alternative to the standard e-liquid.
  • – Cost-effectiveness of disposable models of e-cigarettes, as well as cartridge models which is rechargeable and contain pre-filled cartridges, are reasonably affordable and are considered to be beneficial in the long-term, compared to traditional cigarette smoking. This remains a key driver for the e-cigarette market.
  • – Due to increasing health concern among the smoking population, the market is driving towards e-cigarette model which are considered to be less toxic and safer than conventional tobacco cigarettes.
  • – While e-cigarettes have been growing in popularity across the world, they are known to pose a number of challenges to public health. E-cigarettes contain nicotine and their increased consumption can lead to nicotine addiction in young people, which can seriously affect brain development.<

    Scope of the Report:

  • Electronic cigarette (e-cigarette) are the most commonly used tobacco product among youth. There is wide variability in e-cigarette terminology, product design, engineering, and solution components (ie, electronic liquid [e-liquid]). Many large enterprises realizing the potential of e-cigarettes, huge investments have been pumped into this industry. The e-cigarette value chain has been segmented into manufacturing, packaging and labeling, distribution, end-users, and aftersales.

    Top Key Manufacturers of E-cigarette Market Are:

  • Philip Morris International
  • Healthier Choices Management Corp (Ruthless Vapor Corp)
  • MCIG Inc.
  • ITC Limited
  • Altria Group Inc.
  • British American Tobacco plc
  • Japan Tobacco, Inc.
  • J WELL France
  • Imperial Tobacco Group

    E-cigarette Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: E-cigarette Market Definition

    Chapter 2: Research Methodology of E-cigarette Market

    Chapter 3: E-cigarette Market Executive Summary

    Chapter 4: E-cigarette Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services

    Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

    Chapter 6: E-cigarette Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024

    Chapter 7: E-cigarette Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions

    Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of E-cigarette Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches

    Chapter 9: Key Players for E-cigarette Market

    Highlights of The E-cigarette Market:

    • Historical and current scenario 
    • Trends and developments 
    • Market forecast 
    • Price analysis and forecast 
    • Porter’s five forces analysis 
    • SWOT analysis 
    • Value chain analysis

    E-cigarette Market

