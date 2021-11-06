Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
[email protected]

Electronic Shelf Label Market Research Report 2019-2024 | Market Share, Size, and Revenue by Types, Applications, and Regional Forecast

GIVE US A TRY

Electronic Shelf Label Market Research Report 2019-2024 | Market Share, Size, and Revenue by Types, Applications, and Regional Forecast

0
Press Release

Electronic Shelf Label

Electronic Shelf Label Market research report gives in-depth information on the Business Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.

Electronic Shelf Label Market Report 2019

The main objectives of the research report elaborate the overall market overview on Electronic Shelf Label market dynamics, historic volume and value, robust market methodology, current & future trends, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, upstream and downstream industry chain, new technological development, cost structure, government policies & regulations, etc.

Scope of the Report:

  • Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) is used by retailers to display product pricing on shelves. The product pricing is automatically updated whenever a price is changed from a central control server. The ESL market based on store type is dominated by hypermarkets owing to the complications associated with the manual management of such big stores, leading to the high rate of adoption of these labels.

  • Get Sample PDF of Electronic Shelf Label Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275429

    Key Insights of Electronic Shelf Label Market:

    • Complete in-depth analysis of the Electronic Shelf Label
    • Important changes in market dynamics.
    • Segmentation analysis of the market.
    • Emerging segments and regional markets.
    • Historical, on-going, and projected market analysis based on volume and esteem.
    • Assessment of niche industry players.
    • Market share analysis.
    • Key strategies of major players

    Market Overview:

  • The electronic shelf label market was valued at USD 478.6 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.50 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 21.42% over the forecast period of (2019–2024).
  • – High accuracy and reduction in labor cost is growing the market as compare to conventional label changing. This has significantly reduced the risk of human error in turn ensuring potential pricing compliances. Shoppers lose trust in a company if the in-store prices don’t align with the online display, and unfortunately, this is often the reality they encounter by which the ESL helps to fix any price errors.
  • – NFC penetration in the industry is expected to gain momentum over the coming years due to the increasing adoption of NFC technology in multiple devices such as POS systems and smartphones. This allows the retailers to integrate these devices with the existing handheld devices, lowering the overall installation cost of these labels, which is a key drivers for the growth of market.
  • – However, high initial investments required to set up these products in stores and minimum knowledge about the usefulness of the ESL system are the major restraining factors in the electronic shelf label market.<

    Electronic Shelf Label Market Segmentation by Top Key Players:

  • Altierre Corporation
  • Diebold Nixdorf
  • Display data Ltd
  • E Ink Holding
  • Inc.
  • LG Corporation
  • M2 Communication
  • Inc.
  • Pricer AB
  • Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co.
  • Ltd
  • SES-imagotag
  • Wincor Nixdorf AG
  • AdvanTech
  • Inc.

    Price of Report: $ 4250 (SUL)

    Place a Direct Order of Electronic Shelf Label Market @ https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275429

    Key Market Trends:

    NFC Mobile Payment is Owing to Increase the Market in Retail Sector

    – Due to increase in the NFC (Near Field Communication) enabled smartphone technology, NFC in Electronic Shelf Labels is growing in retail sector which is energy-efficient shelf management at low cost. Near Field Communication (NFC) is embedded and uses proximity to create simplified transactions, data exchange, and brief connections. Prior to purchase, NFC-enabled smart packages and signage can provide timely product information and even real-time digital offer to the customers.
    – In retail, the NFC technology significantly adds up to standard ESLs which display the price and facilitate the stock management, by enabling price updates at any time which simplifies the customer interactions via a simple tap on an NFC-enabled smartphone.
    – Majority of the customer prefer NFC technology over other digital innovations, such as QR code, bluetooth beacon, due to its high speed and improved control on information. This NFC enabled device helps in collecting the details of customers, their shopping interests and frequently purchased items which facilitates personalized marketing and thus attracts customer to visit again, which enables to increase the market.
    – Casino is a French supermarket which has used NFC tags in front of every product on the shop shelves. Customers touch their own phones to the tag and can view product info or add to their mobile app’s basket, by viewing personalized prices and also activating instant promotions

    North America to Account for a Major Share

    – North America is the largest market for electronic shelf labels globally. The huge market in this region can be attributed to the vast presence of retail stores, both small and big, across the region.
    – Moreover, favorable government initiatives in the US towards technological innovation and integration of automated products across all industry verticals, specifically in retail automation is boosting the demand for the market.
    – The US has been led by retail giants, such as Wal-Mart, driving the upsurge in activity, largely contributing to the market growth in the region. The country has been one of the largest logistics markets in the world.
    – The industrial revolution in the US has created large data evolution capabilities to be used in the production processes and integration in supply chain management. The technology aids in enhancing the store operations further developing the industry, by which ESL will improve the performance efficiency of store operations.

    Electronic Shelf Label Market Provides The Following:

    Electronic Shelf Label Market

    Inquire Before Purchase Electronic Shelf Label Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275429

    Electronic Shelf Label Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Electronic Shelf Label Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Electronic Shelf Label Market
    • Chapter 3: Electronic Shelf Label Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Electronic Shelf Label Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Electronic Shelf Label Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Electronic Shelf Label Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Electronic Shelf Label Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Electronic Shelf Label Market

    For Detailed TOC Click Here

    ” We also can offer a customized report to fulfill the special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

    About Industry Research:

    Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Organization: Industry Research

    Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

    Email: [email protected]

    Post Views: 100

    • © 2021 Market Mirror