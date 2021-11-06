Emerging Factors of Emergency Shutdown Systems Marke Market 2019-2024 Shows Top Countries Data, Sales, Consumption, Production, Forecast – Industry Research.co

Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Market Overview:

  • The global emergency shutdown systems market was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 2.35 billion by 20234 at a CAGR of 9.29% over the forecast period of 2019–2024. These systems are highly deployed in the oil and gas industry, general manufacturing processes, power generating sector, and several other industries. Out of all the end-users, oil and gas industry is the largest source of demand for emergency shutdown systems.
  • – Owing to increasingly complex manufacturing and industrial applications, there has been a rise in the number of global catastrophic accidents. According to the Global Wellness Institute, there was 313 million number of work-related and 2.3 million work-related deaths in 2016, globally.
  • – The initial investments associated with the installation of an emergency shutdown system is very high. The total cost of ownership involves capital costs, such as acquisition and design of machines. Wellhead and process emergency shutdown systems are complex and their design has to rely on knowledge from many different disciplines, which accounts for higher design and development costs.
  • – Regionally, North America is the primary hub for all the major manufacturing establishments in the world and remains a dominant market due to the highest volume occupied by the manufacturers in the region. The regional authority further demands high safety concerns in countries, like the United States and Canada, which further encourages ESD systems to be deployed across the respective industries. Despite the economic slowdown and recession in 2008–2009, the North American emergency shutdown systems market witnessed continued growth in the post-recession period.

  • ABB Limited
  • Emerson Electric Company
  • General Electric Co.
  • Hima Paul Hildebrandt GmbH
  • Honeywell International Inc,
  • Omron Corporation
  • Proserv Ingenious Simplicity
  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Siemens AG
  • Yokogawa Electric Corporation
  • Wartsila Oyj Abp
  • Doedijns Group
  • Safoco Inc.
  • Winn
  • Marion Companies
  • National Oilwell Varco Inc.
  • Ruelco Inc.
  • BWB Controls Inc.
  • Bifold Group Ltd
  • Versa Products Company Inc.
  • Halliburton Company

  • Emergency Shutdown Systems (ESD) ensures priority control of process equipment which is required for switching the process in safe mode.

    • Chapter 1: Emergency Shutdown Systems Marke Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Emergency Shutdown Systems Marke Market
    • Chapter 3: Emergency Shutdown Systems Marke Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Emergency Shutdown Systems Marke Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Emergency Shutdown Systems Marke Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Emergency Shutdown Systems Marke Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Emergency Shutdown Systems Marke Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Emergency Shutdown Systems Marke Market

    Emergency Shutdown Systems Marke Market

