Emerging Factors of Energy Harvesting Systems Market 2019-2024 Shows Top Countries Data, Sales, Consumption, Production, Forecast – Industry Research.co

Market Overview:

The energy harvesting systems market was valued at USD 397.07 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 736.81 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.91%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). The use of energy harvesting systems is very advantageous, as the devices connected could be virtually operated to an unlimited amount of time without any adverse effects on the environment.

– Energy harvesting systems are primarily used in low-powered electrical utilities, such as sensors, watches, and home appliances. These systems provide an efficient alternative to conventional power sources, like batteries.

– There has been an increasingly high usage of batteries, globally. According to the EPBA, about 225,000 metric ton or an estimated 11 billion portable batteries are being reportedly used in the market, currently. The usage of batteries has been potentially harmful to the environment and it is also a wastage of resources.

– The incorporation of energy harvesting systems in many electronic devices is expected to reduce the need for a constant status check on the batteries, and dependence on batteries for power supply and the cost associated with each change.

– The emergence of tire pressure management systems (TPMS) in automobiles has further emphasized the need for energy harvesting systems as they can be used to power up the small electric components like sensors in it. According to a report by NHTSA, 23.1% of the vehicles had at least one of the tires severely under inflated. Electric vehicles are also expected to have high growth in the future which will drive the market for energy harvesting systems. Global Energy Harvesting Systems Market Covers Major Key Players: Energy Harvesting Systems Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

