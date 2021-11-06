Emerging Factors of Green IT Services Market 2019-2024 Shows Top Countries Data, Sales, Consumption, Production, Forecast – Industry Research.co

Report Titled: “Global Green IT Services Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Green IT Services Market report presents in-depth analysis of Green IT Services which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Green IT Services market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Green IT Services market report also includes new upcoming technology of Green IT Services Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

The green IT services market was valued at USD 9.16 billion in 2018, and it is projected to reach a value of USD 16.63 billion by the end of 2024, at a CAGR of 10.47% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The use of sustainable sources has been a widely adopted trend as the enormous cost-savings and optimization of the resources have proved to be a favoring factor for the industry.

– The growing emphasis on reducing carbon footprints and the growing need for eco-friendly services are pushing the growth of green IT services. Companies around the world have started improving the efficiencies of operations. The need to reduce wastage, efficiently utilize resources and reduce carbon footprints warrants the deployment of innovative and sustainable solutions.

– Due to the increase in environmental conditions and carbon footprints the companies and government have started to control and to improve the condition by the deployment of IT solutions which acts as a driver to green IT services market.

– However, the high initial costs of such services are limiting the growth of this market. Many companies and organizations have limited or no budgets for green IT resources. Global Green IT Services Market Covers Major Key Players: Green IT Services Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

IBM Corporation

Accenture PLC

Johnson Controls

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Enablon S.A.

Accuvio Sustainability Software

Dakota Software

Enviance Inc. Scope of the Report: