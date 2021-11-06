Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Emerging Factors of Immersion Cooling Market 2019-2024 Shows Top Countries Data, Sales, Consumption, Production, Forecast

Emerging Factors of Immersion Cooling Market 2019-2024 Shows Top Countries Data, Sales, Consumption, Production, Forecast – Industry Research.co

Press Release

Immersion Cooling

Report Titled: “Global Immersion Cooling Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Immersion Cooling Market report presents in-depth analysis of Immersion Cooling which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Immersion Cooling market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Immersion Cooling market report also includes new upcoming technology of Immersion Cooling Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

  • The global Immersion Cooling Market in Data Centers is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 40% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The increasing need for solutions that could reduce the physical footprint of the data center and accommodate high-density operations at the same time has bolstered the demand for immersion cooling.
  • – The recent surge in data center construction activity majorly targeted to serve high traffic zones with minimum latency has forced data center operators to expand beyond a suitable environment to complex urban facilities.
  • – Increasing carbon footprint of the data center industry is another major issue leading to increased adoption of advanced liquid cooling technologies, such as immersion cooling. As of 2018, it is estimated that the carbon footprint of data centers has exceeded the levels of the global aviation industry.
  • – Owing to the increasing demand from this technology, companies, such as Supermicro and Fujitsu, have been offering several server-lines that are ready for immersion cooling. Moreover, several hardware manufacturers are rolling out firmware and/or BIOS updates to let the servers know that fans are not required in immersion-cooling-based installations, indicating the industry’s readiness to shift to hardware cooling technologies.<

    Scope of the Report:

  • Immersion cooling involves immersing of IT hardware such as memory, drives, and CPUs directly into non-conductive dielectric liquids which act as coolants for cooling the system. The heat generated from these systems is directly transferred to coolants, thereby reducing the need for active cooling components such as heat sinks, fans, and interface materials which are commonly used for air cooling.

    The objective of this Immersion Cooling market research report is: –

    • To provide actionable intelligence alongside the Immersion Cooling market size of various segments.
    • To detail major factors influencing the Immersion Cooling market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).
    • To determine the geographic breakdown of the Immersion Cooling market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.
    • To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and contribution of upcoming Immersion Cooling market segments.
    • To track the competitive landscape of the market.

    Immersion Cooling Market

