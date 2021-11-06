Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Emerging Factors of Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites Market 2019-2024 Shows Top Countries Data, Sales, Consumption, Production, Forecast – Industry Research.co

Press Release

Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites

Report Titled: “Global Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites Market report presents in-depth analysis of Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites market report also includes new upcoming technology of Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

  • The market for natural fiber-reinforced composites is expected to register a CAGR of 10.93% during the forecast period (2019-2024). A major factor driving the natural fiber-reinforced composites market is the increasing demand for bio-based composites in the automotive industry. Hydrophilic nature of natural fiber-reinforced composites is expected to hinder the market growth, due to poor dimensional stability, processability, and porous nature.
  • – Buildings and construction dominated the market in 2018, and is expected to grow during the forecast period.
  • – Flame retardancy of the natural fiber reinforced polymer composites is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.
  • – Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, due to the increasing construction activities.<

    Global Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites Market Covers Major Key Players:

    Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

  • Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Inc. (AERT)
  • Fiberon
  • FlexForm Technologies
  • GreenCore Composites Inc.
  • GreenGran BV
  • Jelu
  • Werk Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co. Kg
  • Meshlin Composites Zrt.
  • Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH & Co. Kg
  • Procotex SA Corporation NV
  • Tecnaro GmbH
  • Trex Company Inc.
  • TTS (Tekle Technical Services Inc.)
  • UPM Biocomposites
  • Weyerhaeuser Company
  • Amorim Cork Composites SA
  • AZEK Building Products

    Scope of the Report:

  • This report studies the global Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

    The objective of this Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites market research report is: –

    • To provide actionable intelligence alongside the Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites market size of various segments.
    • To detail major factors influencing the Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).
    • To determine the geographic breakdown of the Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.
    • To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and contribution of upcoming Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites market segments.
    • To track the competitive landscape of the market.

    Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites Market
    • Chapter 3: Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites Market

    Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites Market

