Emerging Factors of Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites Market 2019-2024 Shows Top Countries Data, Sales, Consumption, Production, Forecast – Industry Research.co

Report Titled: “Global Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites Market report presents in-depth analysis of Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites market report also includes new upcoming technology of Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites Industry that will helps to our clients.

Request Sample PDF of Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244865

Market Overview:

The market for natural fiber-reinforced composites is expected to register a CAGR of 10.93% during the forecast period (2019-2024). A major factor driving the natural fiber-reinforced composites market is the increasing demand for bio-based composites in the automotive industry. Hydrophilic nature of natural fiber-reinforced composites is expected to hinder the market growth, due to poor dimensional stability, processability, and porous nature.

– Buildings and construction dominated the market in 2018, and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

– Flame retardancy of the natural fiber reinforced polymer composites is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, due to the increasing construction activities.< Global Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites Market Covers Major Key Players: Natural Fiber-reinforced Composites Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Inc. (AERT)

Fiberon

FlexForm Technologies

GreenCore Composites Inc.

GreenGran BV

Jelu

Werk Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co. Kg

Meshlin Composites Zrt.

Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH & Co. Kg

Procotex SA Corporation NV

Tecnaro GmbH

Trex Company Inc.

TTS (Tekle Technical Services Inc.)

UPM Biocomposites

Weyerhaeuser Company

Amorim Cork Composites SA

AZEK Building Products Scope of the Report: