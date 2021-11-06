Emerging Factors of Neurodegenerative Disease Market 2019-2024 Shows Top Countries Data, Sales, Consumption, Production, Forecast – Industry Research.co

Report Titled: “Global Neurodegenerative Disease Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Market Overview:

The major factors for the growth of the neurodegenerative disease market include the rising prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing public awareness, and strong product pipeline for neurodegenerative disease treatment.

With increasing global population and average lifespan, the prevalence of neurological disorders is on the rise, worldwide. According to a study by the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, the number of new cases of the disease has increased over the last 30 years. Globally, over 10 million people are living with Parkinson’s disease, according to the statistics of 2016. The Alzheimer’s Association stated that around 5.4 million people in the United States were living with Alzheimer’s disease, in 2016. This disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, and is more prevalent among people above 65 years of age, as 5.2 million out of the 5.4 million patients fall in this age bracket. The increase in global average age contributes to increased prevalence of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), since the disease is most prevalent in people above 60 years of age. According to a report, approximately 4 out of 10,000 people in the United States had ALS in 2015, which is expected to increase in the coming years. At present, around 30,000 people in the United States are estimated to be suffering from Huntington’s disease. The prevalence of these diseases among all races, genders, and geographical backgrounds is increasing with the rise in the world population. The aforementioned numbers suggest that the prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders is on the rise, contributing to the growth of the market over the forecast period. Global Neurodegenerative Disease Market Covers Major Key Players: Neurodegenerative Disease Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

