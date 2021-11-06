Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Emerging Factors of Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market 2019-2024 Shows Top Countries Data, Sales, Consumption, Production, Forecast – Industry Research.co

Press Release

Non-Alcoholic Beverage

Report Titled: “Global Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market report presents in-depth analysis of Non-Alcoholic Beverage which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Non-Alcoholic Beverage market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Non-Alcoholic Beverage market report also includes new upcoming technology of Non-Alcoholic Beverage Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

  • The non-alcoholic beverage market is forecasted to reach USD 1252.54 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The booming demand for functional beverages in order to supplement health without altering the taste is propelling the non-alcoholic beverage market. Moreover, the increase in accessibility and regulations of non-alcoholic drinks globally is one of the key factors increasing the product preference leading to increased consumption. Whereas, the increasing health awareness and demand for nutrition-oriented products have affected the carbonated drinks market majorly.

    Global Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Covers Major Key Players:

    Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

  • PepsiCo, Inc.
  • The Coca
  • Cola Company
  • Danone S.A.
  • Nestle S.A.
  • Red Bull Gmbh
  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
  • Parlew Agro
  • Monster Beverage Corporation
  • Arizona Beverages USA

    Scope of the Report:

  • The non-alcoholic beverage market offers a wide range of products among carbonated and non- carbonated beverages covering products, such as fruit and vegetable juice, functional drinks, RTD tea and coffee, and others. The others segment includes jelly beverages, rose syrup based beverages. The market is majorly operated by supermarket/ hypermarket, convenience store, online sales channels, and others. The other distribution channel includes drug stores, vending machines, and kiosks.

    The objective of this Non-Alcoholic Beverage market research report is: –

    • To provide actionable intelligence alongside the Non-Alcoholic Beverage market size of various segments.
    • To detail major factors influencing the Non-Alcoholic Beverage market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).
    • To determine the geographic breakdown of the Non-Alcoholic Beverage market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.
    • To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and contribution of upcoming Non-Alcoholic Beverage market segments.
    • To track the competitive landscape of the market.

    Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market
    • Chapter 3: Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market

    Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market

