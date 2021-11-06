Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Emerging Factors of Nutraceuticals Market 2019-2024 Shows Top Countries Data, Sales, Consumption, Production, Forecast – Industry Research.co

Press Release

Nutraceuticals

Report Titled: “Global Nutraceuticals Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Nutraceuticals Market report presents in-depth analysis of Nutraceuticals which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Nutraceuticals market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Nutraceuticals market report also includes new upcoming technology of Nutraceuticals Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

  • The nutraceuticals market is predicted to record a revenue of USD 671.30 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Globally, nutraceuticals are gaining importance and are becoming a part of the consumer’s daily diet. The major reasons for this change have been the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and people consciously taking preventive healthcare measures. Developed markets, like the United States and Europe, are discovering the untapped segment of customized products based on health claims. Functional food is the largest shareholding category of the studied market, followed by functional beverage and dietary supplement.

    Global Nutraceuticals Market Covers Major Key Players:

    Nutraceuticals Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

  • PepsiCo
  • General Mills Inc.
  • Nestle
  • Kellogg Co.
  • Herbalife International of America Inc.
  • Nature’s Bounty Inc.
  • Pfizer
  • Amway
  • Red Bull

    Scope of the Report:

  • The nutraceutical market is segmented into functional food, functional beverage, and dietary supplement. The functional food segment is further categorized as cereal, bakery and confectionery, dairy, snacks, and other functional foods. The other functional foods category includes functional fats and oils, meat, and baby food. Functional beverages is sub-segmented as energy drinks, sports drinks, fortified juice, dairy and dairy alternative beverages, and other functional beverages. The other functional beverages include RTD tea, coffee, and enhanced water. Dietary supplements are categorized as vitamins, minerals, botanicals, enzymes, fatty acids, proteins, and other dietary supplements. The other dietary supplements include probiotics, prebiotics, flavonoids, flavones, carotenoids, beta carotene, etc.

    The objective of this Nutraceuticals market research report is: –

    • To provide actionable intelligence alongside the Nutraceuticals market size of various segments.
    • To detail major factors influencing the Nutraceuticals market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).
    • To determine the geographic breakdown of the Nutraceuticals market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.
    • To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and contribution of upcoming Nutraceuticals market segments.
    • To track the competitive landscape of the market.

    Nutraceuticals Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Nutraceuticals Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Nutraceuticals Market
    • Chapter 3: Nutraceuticals Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Nutraceuticals Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Nutraceuticals Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Nutraceuticals Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Nutraceuticals Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Nutraceuticals Market

    Nutraceuticals Market

