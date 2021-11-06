Emerging Factors of Orthopedic Software Market 2019-2024 Shows Top Countries Data, Sales, Consumption, Production, Forecast – Industry Research.co

Report Titled: “Global Orthopedic Software Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Market Overview:

The orthopedic software market was valued at USD 272.46 million in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of about 7.58 % during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– Orthopedic software is an alternate for the antiquated system, based on paper records. Orthopedic software technique helps to enhance medical proficiency in orthopedic surgeries and treatment.

– With increasing patient population and advancements in the healthcare industry, the need to adopt technology has increased. With the increasing implementation of healthcare IT in the healthcare industry, the need for the ability to connect, combine, and share data quickly has also increased.

Athenahealth Inc.

Brainlab AG

CureMd Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Greenway Health LLC

IBM Corporation (Merge Healthcare Inc.)

Materialise NV

Medstrat Inc.

Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC Scope of the Report:

Orthopedic software deals with a large amount of data from lab test results, including imaging during diagnosis and for follow-ups charts of the patient during recovery. For orthopedic surgeons, it has become mandatory to deal with a large amount of lab test results, especially when it comes to diagnostic imaging. For the sake of ease, orthopedic software, such as EHR, are being used currently in the orthopedic point of care.