Emerging Factors of Particle Board Market 2019-2024 Shows Top Countries Data, Sales, Consumption, Production, Forecast – Industry Research.co

Market Overview:

The market for particle board is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period 2019-2024. Particle board, also known as fiberboard, is an engineered material that is made of separate fibers. Fiberboards are generally made of engineered wood, which is either hard or soft wood. This is mixed with wax and resin binders by applying high pressure and temperature.

– Increase in demand for particle boards for furniture and easy availability of raw-materials are augmenting the growth of the market.

– Threat of medium density fiberboard as a substitute is likely to hinder the market’s growth.

– Development of new methods to manufacture particle boards is projected to act as an opportunity for the market in future.< Global Particle Board Market Covers Major Key Players: Particle Board Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

Kastamonu Entegre

Norbord Inc.

Roseburg Forest Products Company, Inc.

Boise Cascade

Columbia Forest Products

Kronoplus Limited

Wanhua Ecoboard Co. Ltd

Century Ply

Peter Benson (Plywood) Limited

Sonae Indústria, SGPS, SA

Georgia

Pacific Building Products

Egger Group

Associate Decor Limited

D&R Henderson Pty Ltd

Krifor Industries

Sahachai Particle Board Co. Ltd

Siam Riso Wood Products

Sierra Pine

Timber Products Company

Uniboard

UPM

Kymmene Oyj Scope of the Report: