Energy Bar Market Report CAGR Status, Drivers, Shares, Size, Trends, Restraints and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2023

Energy Bar market is projected to improve CAGR at 4.9 during the forecast year 2018-2023.

General Mills

Inc.

The Kellogg Company

QuestNutrition LLC

Probar LLC

Nutrition

Inc. (Pureprotein)

Clif Bar & Company

The Gatorade Company

PowerBar

Inc.

Abbott Nutrition Manufacturing Inc

Hormel Foods Corporation

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Nature’s bounty Co. Geographical Segmentation: For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2018 to 2023. This report covers following regions: North America, South America, Asia & Pacific, Europe, MEA Key Developments in the Energy Bar Market:

Feb 2018 – Alterra Mountain Company and Clif Bar announced a three-year strategic partnership. The new partnership named Clif Bar as the official energy bar of 11 location. The former company operates recreation, hospitality, real-estate development, food & beverage, and retail businesses

The global Energy Bar market is competitive with large number of existing multinational players. Innovative product launch and clean label ingredients are the various strategy adopted by these players.Private label brands provides tough competition to the existing players with their flavored product offerings.

Drivers

– Consumer Preference for Health & wellness Products

– Rising Demand for Clean Label Products

– Increased Demand of On

the

go Snacking



Restraints

– Health Concern Related to High Sugar Content

– Availability of Substitute Products e-g-, Cereal Bars

