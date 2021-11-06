Ethernet Switch Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

— This report analyzes the global ethernet switch market by product type (modular ethernet switches and fixed configuration ethernet switches (unmanaged switches, smart switches and managed L2 and L3 switches), by switching ports (100ME and 1GbE, 10GbE, 40GbE and 100GbE), by end-users (carrier ethernet, data center and enterprise and campus); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global ethernet switch market is expected to reach USD 6.84 billion by the end of 2023, at a CAGR of 4.07% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.

The major players in global ethernet switch market include:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Huawei

• Hewlett-Packard

• Arista

• Juniper Networks

• H3C

• Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

• D-Link Corporation

• Allied Telesis, Inc.

• Alcatel-Lucent

• TRENDnet, Inc.

• Dell

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of product type, the global ethernet switch market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Modular Ethernet switches

• Fixed Configuration Ethernet switches

o Unmanaged Switches

o Smart Switches

o Managed L2 and L3 Switches

On the basis of switching ports, the global ethernet switch market has been categorized into the following segments:

100ME and 1GbE

• 10GbE

• 40GbE

• 100GbE

On the basis of end-users, the global ethernet switch market has been categorized into the following segments:

Carrier Ethernet

• Data center

• Enterprise and campus

Research Methodology

Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

Table Of Contents:

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH NETWORK TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST

2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 MARKET DRIVERS

3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

3.5 MARKET RESTRAINTS

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5. MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

6 ETHERNET SWITCH MARKET, BY SEGMENTS

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 MARKET STATISTICS

6.2.1 BY PRODUCT TYPE

6.2.1.1 MODULAR ETHERNET SWITCHES

6.2.1.2 FIXED CONFIGURATION ETHERNET SWITCHES

6.2.1.2.1 UNMANAGED SWITCHES

6.2.1.2.2 SMART SWITCHES

6.2.1.2.3 MANAGED L2 AND L3 SWITCHES

6.2.2 BY SWITCHING PORTS

6.2.2.1 100ME And 1GbE

6.2.2.2 10GbE

6.2.2.3 40GbE

6.2.2.4 100GbE

6.2.3 BY END-USER

6.2.3.1 CARRIER ETHERNET

6.2.3.2 DATA CENTER

6.2.3.2 ENTERPRISE AND CAMPUS

6.2.4 BY GEOGRAPHY

6.2.6.1 NORTH AMERICA

6.2.6.1.1 U.S.

6.2.6.1.2 CANADA

6.2.6.1.3 MEXICO

6.2.6.2 EUROPE

6.2.6.2.1 UK

6.2.6.2.2 FRANCE

6.2.6.2.3 GERMANY

6.2.6.2.4 REST OF EUROPE

6.2.6.3 ASIA-PACIFIC

6.2.6.3.1 CHINA

6.2.6.3.2 JAPAN

6.2.6.3.3 INDIA

6.2.6.3.4 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

6.2.6.3.5 REST OF THE WORLD

7 COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

7.1 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2 COMPANY PROFILES

7.2.1 CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. (U.S.)

7.2.2 HUAWEI

7.2.3 HEWLETT-PACKARD (U.S.)

7.2.4 ARISTA (U.S.)

7.2.5 JUNIPER NETWORKS

7.2.6 H3C

7.2.7 BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS, INC.

7.2.8 D-LINK CORPORATION

7.2.9 ALLIED TELESIS, INC.

7.2.10 ALCATEL-LUCENT

7.2.11 TRENDNET, INC.

7.2.12 DELLTABLE 1 ETHERNET SWITCH MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

TABLE 2 ETHERNET SWITCH MARKET, BY SWITCHING PORTS

Continued…….

