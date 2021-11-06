Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Analysis by Key Developments, Key Players, CAGR Status, Shares, Size and Regions Forecast to 2023

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market report offerings the in-depth analysis on the present and future state of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) industry. Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market report covers the details of suppliers, consumers, and degree of competition. It also includes Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market size, sales, share, growth rate, revenue of industry.

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market report delivers the emerging current trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities and challenges. Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market report includes essential listing of vital facets of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), which includes leading market players along with their profiles with crucial financial data.

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market is projected to improve CAGR at 5.29 during the forecast year 2018-2023.

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Report Covers the Following Foremost Manufacturers:

Carlisle Companies Inc.

DoW Elastomers

ExxonMobil Corporation

Firestone Building Products Company

LLC

Johns Manville

Inc.

JSR Corporation

Kumho Polychem Co.

Ltd.

Lanxess AG

Lion Elastomers

LLC

Mitsui Chemicals

OAO Nizhnekamskneftekhim

PetroChina Co. Ltd.

SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co.

Ltd.

Versalis S.p.A. Geographical Segmentation: For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2018 to 2023. This report covers following regions: North America, South America, Asia & Pacific, Europe, MEA Key Developments in the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market:

November 2017: The new official football of the World Cup 2018 is expected to contain Keltan Eco a bio-based ethylene-propylene-diene monomer (EPDM) rubber made by ARLANXEO, one of the world’s leading suppliers of synthetic rubber.

November 2017: Eni SpA. announced the launch of Lotte Versalis Elastomers- a new integrated industrial complex for the production of elastomers in Yeosu, South Korea. Lotte Versalis Elastomers is a 50:50 joint venture between Versalis (Eni) and Lotte Chemical. The industrial complex has a nameplate capacity of 200,000 metric ton per year of EPDM, s-SBR, and BR elastomers.

March 2017: Sumitomo Chemical neared completion of its Saudi EPDM plant, which is scaled at 75,000 metric ton in annual production Based On Biological Analysis Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Report Covers Consumption Volume Analysis, Sales Volume, Performance and Share, Sales Price and Sales Revenue Analysis of Regions: Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Increased Application in the Automotive and Construction Industry

– Growing Demand from Construction Industry

– Increased Usage of EPDM in Thermoplastic Modification

Restraints

– Oversupply