Explore Enzymes Market will grow USD 10,519 million by 2023 | New Study

Enzymes are proteins that act as biocatalysts to accelerate the reaction and produce the desired results in reactions in metabolic processes. Currently, enzymes have gained increased popularity, due to their potential applications in several industries such as food and animal feed, textiles and detergents, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology R&D, manufacturing industries, and others (paper and pulp processing, leather processing and agriculture). The use of enzymes in the manufacturing processes results in significant cost reductions. This is attributed to the utilization of less energy (temperature), requirement of less time for manufacturing process, and provision of better substrate activity.

The global enzymes market was valued at $7,082 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $10,519 million in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2024. The major factor that contributes towards the growth of the enzymes market is high demand for effective pharmaceuticals. Moreover, other factors boosting the market growth include increase demand for renewable energy sources such as biofuels, rise in prevalence of various chronic diseases such as digestive diseases & inflammation, and wide applications of enzymes in various industries. However, factors such as handling & safety issues of enzymes and high sensitivity of enzymes to temperature & pH hamper the market growth. Conversely, increase in awareness about the application of enzymes in protein engineering technology and high market potential in the untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market expansion.

The global enzymes market is segmented on the basis of type, source, reaction type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is fragmented into protease, carbohydrase, lipase, polymerase and nuclease, and other types. On the basis of source, it is categorized into microorganisms, plants, and animals. By reaction type, it is classified into hydrolase, oxidoreductase, transferase, lyase, and other reaction types. The applications covered in the study include food and beverages, household care, bioenergy, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, feed, and other applications. Region wise, it is analyzed for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

