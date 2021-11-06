Food Gelatin Market Overview 2019 | Industry Analysis with Market Revenue, Gross Margin, Profit, and Research Report Forecast to 2024

Food Gelatin Market research report gives in-depth information on the Business Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.

The main objectives of the research report elaborate the overall market overview on Food Gelatin market dynamics, historic volume and value, robust market methodology, current & future trends, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, upstream and downstream industry chain, new technological development, cost structure, government policies & regulations, etc.

Growing Demand for Functional and Specialty Foods

The functional food industry, and food supplement sectors are witnessing growth at a faster rate. The specialty food industry is experiencing demand growth, due to increasing consumer preferences for high-quality food products. Gelatin base, made of gelatin powder, sugar, and other ingredients, is used in the preparation of artisanal pastry, desserts, and various other specialty food products. Gelatin, in hydrolyzed form, is used in protein fortify dietary foods. Dried and hydrolyzed food gelatin contains over 92% protein. Pure food gelatin powder contains no carbohydrates or fats, but protein. A one-ounce packet of gelatin powder contains approximately 23 calories, and six grams of protein. Gelatin has a unique amino acid arrangement in its sequence, and contains relatively high amount of glycine, proline, and alsnine. The presence of biologically active peptide sequences in its primary structure results in gelatin’s bioactivities.

Europe Holds the Major Share in Food Gelatin Market

Europe dominates the global food gelatin market, with holding the largest market share. Increased consumption of gelatin, as a functional and low-calorie diet alternative, is the major factor driving the market. Further, Asia-Pacific has the fastest growing market, whereas, North America and Europe food gelatin markets are saturated, and are expected to witness minimum growth, during the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific region, consumers are preferring high protein products, thus, boosting the gelatin market growth. Apart from this, the growth of the poultry market, and the increasing number of slaughterhouses and marine product manufacturers have offered growth opportunities for food gelatin manufacturers.

