Functional Food and Beverages 2019 Global Market Analysis, Company Profiles and Industrial Overview Research Report Forecasting to 2025
— Global Functional Food and Beverages Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
Functional foods and beverages are those foods and beverages to which special ingredients are added so that they provide additional health benefits.
The energy beverages segment accounts for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. Increasing product and ingredient innovations will drive the market segment’s growth in the coming years.
The hypermarkets and supermarkets segment accounts for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. These stores are equipped with multiple options and varieties of functional foods and beverages from various brands.
The global Functional Food and Beverages market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Functional Food and Beverages market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Functional Food and Beverages in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Functional Food and Beverages in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Functional Food and Beverages market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Functional Food and Beverages market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
General Mills
Kellogg Company
Nestle
PepsiCo
Archer Daniels Midland
Campbell Soup
Del Monte Pacific
Dr. Pepper Snapple
Fonterra
GlaxoSmithKline
JDB
Kraft Heinz
Living Essentials
Otsuka Pharmaceutical
Rockstar
Suntory
TC Pharmaceutical Industries
The Hain Celestial
Unilever
Uni-President
Welch’s
White Wave Foods
Market size by Product
Drinks
Non-drinks
Market size by End User
Supermarkets
Independent Retailers
Specialty Stores
Online Stores
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Functional Food and Beverages market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Functional Food and Beverages market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Functional Food and Beverages companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Functional Food and Beverages submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Functional Food and Beverages are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Functional Food and Beverages market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Functional Food and Beverages Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Functional Food and Beverages Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Drinks
1.4.3 Non-drinks
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Functional Food and Beverages Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Supermarkets
1.5.3 Independent Retailers
1.5.4 Specialty Stores
1.5.5 Online Stores
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
12 Future Forecast
12.1 Functional Food and Beverages Market Forecast by Regions
12.1.1 Global Functional Food and Beverages Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.1.2 Global Functional Food and Beverages Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.2 Functional Food and Beverages Market Forecast by Product
12.2.1 Global Functional Food and Beverages Sales Forecast by Product 2019-2025
12.2.2 Global Functional Food and Beverages Revenue Forecast by Product 2019-2025
12.3 Functional Food and Beverages Market Forecast by End User
12.4 North America Functional Food and Beverages Forecast
12.5 Europe Functional Food and Beverages Forecast
12.6 Asia Pacific Functional Food and Beverages Forecast
12.7 Central & South America Functional Food and Beverages Forecast
12.8 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverages Forecast
