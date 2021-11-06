In this report, the Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide 1, 6-Hexanediol market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global 1, 6-Hexanediol breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

1, 6-Hexanediol (HO CH2 (CH2)4CH2OH) is a colorless crystalline solid that melts at 42 C and boils at 250 C. It is soluble in water and is hygroscopic. 1, 6-Hexanediol is a valuable intermediate product for the chemical industry. It finds applications in a variety of polymeric systems and is also used in the synthesis of specialty chemicals. This linear diol contains two primary hydroxyl groups which are terminally located.

First, 1, 6-Hexanediol is a valuable intermediate product for the chemical industry.1, 6-Hexanediol downstream demand is growing rapidly. In the next few years, 1, 6-Hexanediol will maintain the trend of rapid growth.

Second, BASF is 1, 6-Hexanediol largest manufacturer. In the coming years, BASF will continue to expand its production. Lishui Nanming Chemical is the largest 1, 6-Hexanediol companies in China. In 2016, BASF 1, 6-Hexanediol capacity was 50000 MTand Lishui Nanming Chemical 1, 6-Hexanediol capacity was 20000 MT.

Third, compared with foreign giants, product quality of 1, 6-Hexanediol produced by Chinese manufacturers still has a certain gap. But the price of 1, 6-Hexanediol of Chinese manufacturers is lower than foreign company. In recent years, Chinese 1, 6-Hexanediol industry develops very rapidly. In 2016, Chinese 1, 6-Hexanediol consumption was 25716 MT, and accounts for 25.11% global consumption share.

Fourth, EU is the largest consumption area, reaching about 31392 MT in 2016 with the 30.65% share of the global consumption. 1, 6-Hexanediol of Europe is exported to other regions such as China and North America. Whats more, Basf and UBE use the parts of 1, 6-Hexanediol for their own downstream industry. The global consumption has increased with the CAGR of 5.20%.

Finally, we tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of coating and polyester. As for product prices, the slow fluctuation trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

Global 1, 6-Hexanediol market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 1, 6-Hexanediol.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ 1, 6-Hexanediol capacity, production, value, price and market share of 1, 6-Hexanediol in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Ube Industries

Lanxess

Perstorp

Lishui Nanming Chemical

Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology

Fushun Tianfu Chemicals

1, 6-Hexanediol Breakdown Data by Type

Purity grade 99%

Purity grade 99.7%

Others

1, 6-Hexanediol Breakdown Data by Application

Coating

Polyurethane

Polyester Plasticizers

Others

1, 6-Hexanediol Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

1, 6-Hexanediol Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global 1, 6-Hexanediol capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key 1, 6-Hexanediol manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 1, 6-Hexanediol :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



