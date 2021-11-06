Global Acrylic Adhesives Market – Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast from 2016-2022

Description

Acrylic adhesives are compounds primarily comprising of methyl acrylic or acrylic polymers. They are mostly applicable for elevated temperatures, with prolonged UV exposure and offering solvent resistance. It is mostly used in several industries like transportation, electronics, paper and packaging, medical and others.

End-user/Technology

Acrylic adhesives are increasingly used in sectors like building and construction, electrical and electronics, transportation, healthcare etc. These adhesives are used for applications like glass, plastic, ceramic etc. Due to low-toxic and eco-friendly nature, Acrylic adhesives are also applicable for end users like footwear and leather, packaging, building and construction, furniture etc.

Market Dynamics

Factors predicted to drive market growth and demand worldwide are as follows

Increased demand in Asia-Pacific region is contributing to the market growth

Automation and miniaturization in electronics industry has been a driver for growth

Challenges faced by this market are as follows

Strict environmental regulatory norms in European countries

Raw material prices are fluctuating

Market Segmentation

The global Acrylic Adhesives market can be segmented in terms of forms, types,and technology. On the basis of forms, it can be segmented into

Paste

Liquid

Tape

On the basis of types, it can be segmented into

UV curable acrylic

Acrylic polymer emulsion

o Styrene Acrylics

o Pure Acrylics

o Vinyl Acrylics

Methacrylic

Cyanoacrylic

o Methacrylic adhesives

o Methyl cyanoacrylate

o UV acrylic adhesives

o Ethyl cyanoacrylate

o Other cyanoacrylate

> Octyl cyanoacrylate

> N-butyl cyanoacrylate

On the basis of application, it can be segmented into

Medical

Woodworking

Paper & packaging

Transportation

Consumer

Others

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share due to increasing use of packaging, automotive and packaging industry. In Asian countries like India and China, high GDP growth rate and increasing industrial investment are expected to drive the demand for these kinds of adhesives. However, North American and European markets are expected to show sluggish growth due to stringent regulatory norms and also the market is saturated there.

Key Players

Some of the major players include Sika AG, Arkema Group, Dow Chemicals, 3M Co., American Biltrite Inc. Henkel AG & Company etc.

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

US and Canada Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific