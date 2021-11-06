In this report, the Global Acrylic Fibers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Acrylic Fibers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Acrylic fiber is a synthetic fiber that closely resembles wool in its character. According to the definition of the ISO (International Standards Organization) and BISFA (International Synthetic Fiber Standardization Office), fibers which contain a minimum of 85% acrylonitrile in their chemical structure are called “Acrylic Fibers”.

Many companies have acrylonitrile plants, which would help them to control production costs. The difference price between acrylonitrile and acrylic fibers is an important factor in determining acrylic fibers profit. During past five years, global acrylic fibers price varied greatly. From 2013, global average price increased from 2831 USD/MT to 2903 USD/MT in 2014. Since 2015, price decreased greatly to 2472 USD/MT. The decrease trend continued in 2016. In 2017, acrylic fibers price started increasing.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. As there are two major production process, such as wet spinning and dry spinning. Dry spinning is an advance technology compared with wet spinning process. Currently, manufacturers in China and India are more likely to used wet spinning process except Indian Acrylics and Qilu Petrochemical (a subsidiary of Sinopec in China). Aksa in Turkey also use wet spinning process.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so its important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Acrylic Fibers will increase.

Global Acrylic Fibers market size will increase to 4950 Million US$ by 2025, from 4100 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Acrylic Fibers.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Acrylic Fibers capacity, production, value, price and market share of Acrylic Fibers in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Aksa Akrilik

Dralon

Aditya Birla Group

Exlan

Mitsubishi Rayon Group

Taekwang

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber

Kaltex Fibers

Toray

DOLAN GmbH

SDF Group

Yousuf Dewan

Indian Acrylics

Pasupati Acrylon

Vardhman

Sinopec

Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber

CNPC

Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group

Zhejiang Hangzhou Bay Acrylic Fiber

Acrylic Fibers Breakdown Data by Type

Wet Spinning

Dry Spinning

Acrylic Fibers Breakdown Data by Application

Garment Industry

Home Textiles

Others

Acrylic Fibers Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Acrylic Fibers Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Acrylic Fibers capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Acrylic Fibers manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Acrylic Fibers :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



