In this report, the Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Activated carbon fiber is a type of carbonated fiber that is made of cellulosic, PAN, phenolic, and pitch fibers, and it is new type advanced material which is different from granular or powder activated carbon.

Japan is the largest market of the activated carbon fiber (ACF), while it took up about 69% of the global total market, followed by the China, about 27% in 2017. There is still some growth in the developing countries, and the China market will keep increasing in the next five year, too.

Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, activated carbon fiber (ACF) retains its advantage in many areas, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Especially in the developing regions, which have stronger consumption growth rate.

Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market size will increase to 530 Million US$ by 2025, from 340 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF).

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Toyobo

Kuraray

Unitika

Gunei Chem

Evertech Envisafe Ecology

Taiwan Carbon Technology

Awa Paper

HP Materials Solutions

Sutong Carbon Fiber

Jiangsu Tongkang

Anhui Jialiqi

Nantong Senyou

Kejing Carbon Fiber

Nantong Beierge

Nantong Yongtong

Xintong ACF

Nature Technology

Hailan Filtration Tech

Sinocarb Carbon Fibers

Nantong Jinheng

Zichuan Carbon Fiber

Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Breakdown Data by Type

Pitch Based Activated Carbon Fiber

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Based Activated Carbon Fiber

Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber

Others

Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Breakdown Data by Application

Solvent Recovery

Air Purification

Water Treatment

Catalyst Carrier

Others

Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



