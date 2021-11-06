Global Additive Manufacturing And Material Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2016-2022
The additive manufacturing material market is expected to reach $1,082.0 million by 2020, at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2014 to 2020.
The term’ Additive Manufacturing’ is defined as the process of making objects from 3D model data by using additive materials. It is also referred to as 3D printing. The term also represents all additive processes, technologies, systems, and applications.
It is a technology that creates objects, as it offers a plethora of opportunities in production, design, and performance of novel architectural forms, construction systems, and materials.
Automobile concepts, such as, driverless advances and the societal move in considering portability with 3D printed automobile production, are significantly driving the market. Development of custom products and demand for lightweight construction in automotive and aerospace Industries are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the additive manufacturing & material market during the forecast period.
Additive manufacturing makes design-driven construction a reality, enabling the production of complex structures that are stable, strong, lightweight, and offer capabilities beyond traditional subtractive manufacturing techniques. Additive manufacturing technologies in the automotive industry have expanded their scope for new designs, such as, safer and lighter products and lower costs. While automotive OEMs and providers essentially utilize additive manufacturing for quick prototyping, the technical trajectory of additive manufacturing makes a strong case for its utilization in product development. Additive manufacturing accomplishes both with ease, in contrast to traditional manufacturing methods.
Market is segmented on the basis of technology, material and End-user.
Segmentation by Technology
Stereo Lithography
Binder Jetting Printing
Polyjet Printing
Laser Sintering
Fused Deposition Modelling
Segmentation by Material
By Material, Market is segmented as
Plastic
Metal
Ceramic
The market is segregated into following regions:
Aerospace
Automotive
Healthcare
Government
Defense
Industrial
Some of the top companies are 3D Systems, Inc. (U.S.), ExOne (U.S.), EOS (Germany), Arcam AB (Sweden), EnvisionTEC (Germany), Materialise NV (Belgium), and MCor Technologies Ltd. (Ireland), among others
Report Contents
Regional Analysis
Report Highlights
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage