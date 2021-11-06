Global Additive Manufacturing And Material Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

Description The additive manufacturing material market is expected to reach $1,082.0 million by 2020, at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2014 to 2020.

The term’ Additive Manufacturing’ is defined as the process of making objects from 3D model data by using additive materials. It is also referred to as 3D printing. The term also represents all additive processes, technologies, systems, and applications.

It is a technology that creates objects, as it offers a plethora of opportunities in production, design, and performance of novel architectural forms, construction systems, and materials.

Market Dynamics

Automobile concepts, such as, driverless advances and the societal move in considering portability with 3D printed automobile production, are significantly driving the market. Development of custom products and demand for lightweight construction in automotive and aerospace Industries are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the additive manufacturing & material market during the forecast period.

Additive manufacturing makes design-driven construction a reality, enabling the production of complex structures that are stable, strong, lightweight, and offer capabilities beyond traditional subtractive manufacturing techniques. Additive manufacturing technologies in the automotive industry have expanded their scope for new designs, such as, safer and lighter products and lower costs. While automotive OEMs and providers essentially utilize additive manufacturing for quick prototyping, the technical trajectory of additive manufacturing makes a strong case for its utilization in product development. Additive manufacturing accomplishes both with ease, in contrast to traditional manufacturing methods.

The global market includes 3D printers, printing material and service providers.

Market Segmentation

Market is segmented on the basis of technology, material and End-user.

Segmentation by Technology

Stereo Lithography

Binder Jetting Printing

Polyjet Printing

Laser Sintering

Fused Deposition Modelling

Segmentation by Material

By Material, Market is segmented as

Plastic

Metal

Ceramic

Segmentation by End -User

The market is segregated into following regions:

Aerospace

Automotive

Healthcare

Government

Defense

Industrial

Key Players

Some of the top companies are 3D Systems, Inc. (U.S.), ExOne (U.S.), EOS (Germany), Arcam AB (Sweden), EnvisionTEC (Germany), Materialise NV (Belgium), and MCor Technologies Ltd. (Ireland), among others

Key Topics Covered:

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

US and Canada Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific