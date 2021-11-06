Global Adipic Acid Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

Description A ceramic is an inorganic, non-metallic solid that can be molded into shapes by heating to extremely high temperatures. Bio ceramics such as alumina are durable and chemically unreactive. A combination of existing materials or new materials have been designed that show surprising variations over properties attributed to ceramics and thus are named Advanced Ceramics’. Advanced ceramics can provide effective compressive strength that can match the level metals provide. They are basically crystalline, highly engineered microstructures that exhibit unique or superior functional attributes. Advanced ceramics has gained momentum among end-users due to the large number of benefits it offers such as biocompatibility, high tensile strengthand durability. Because of their low porosity and ability to combine desired properties, these ceramics are able to create nanostructure for any required application.

Market Dynamics

Global advanced ceramics market value was USD 56.70 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 134.58 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%. Rising automobile demand among consumers due to their changing lifestyle and increasing disposable income is one of the major reasons to fuel the need of advanced ceramics. It has often substituted metals and plastics in high performance applications in the automotive sector that will further lead to enhanced future prospects for the product. Advanced ceramics have exhaustive applications in housing and aerospace, construction, medicine, and electronics sectors.Titanate ceramics are expected to be the fastest growing material segment at a CAGR over 11.5% from 2015 to 2024 owing to their increasing use as capacitors. Electro ceramics are widely used in superconducting, insulating, magnetic, piezoelectric and semiconducting applications. One of the fastest end-use industries is expected to be Environmental sector for the product due to their increasing use in photovoltaic modules, wind turbines and other pollution control applications.

Market Segmentation

Based on end user, the Advanced Ceramicsmarket is segmented into housing and construction, aerospace, automotive, environmental, medicine and electronics. The housing and construction segment will continue to dominate the market and is expectedto account for around 58% of the market share. With the growing concerns over sustainability and wearing reserves of natural stones, the use of advanced ceramics in the housing and constriction sector will experience huge growth in the years to come. Based on product type, it is segmented into Alumina, Titanate, Zirconia and Silicon. Alumina holds the largest market share. Based on class, it is segmented into monolithic, ceramic coatings, ceramic matrix composites.

Geographic Analysis

APAC will be the fastest-growingand the largest region in the market during the predicted period.The major reason is rise in the individual disposable income mainly in the developing countries including India and China. North America is the second largest market and is expected to grow at a CAGR over 9.5% from 2016 to 2024 in terms of revenue.Within North America, U.S is a predominant market showing growth in terms ofproduct application in the medical and environmental sector.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Industry are CoorsTek, Morgan Advanced Materials, Kyocera, CeramTec, and Ceradyne, Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Corning Inc., Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials, Advanced Ceramic Manufacturing, Rauschert Steinbach GmbH, Mcdanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC, Morgan Advanced Materials among others.

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

