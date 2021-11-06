In this report, the Global Automotive Brake Drum Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive Brake Drum Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Automotive Brake Drum market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Automotive Brake Drum breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Automotive Brake Drum is a part of the drum brake system. The piston increases pressure to the two pairs of half-moon shape brake shoes. Then brake shoes are snapped to the tympanic wall which produces friction to stop the wheel.

As the international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties.

Viewed from the supply side, in the past few years, less company entered into auto brake drum industry. And there is a big supply of automotive brake drum.

Viewed from the demand side, the current demand for brake drum product is relatively low and more and more automobile manufactures choose disk brake to replace drum brake.

Of course, there is still a certain space in the brake drum product demand market.

Ordinary brake drum products on the market do not sell well. Price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates that automotive brake drum industry is over supply on the market.

As low gross margin of automotive brake drum many big companies began to exit the field.

Due to the clear trend of replacement, investors are not optimistic about this area, and in the future, there will not are much new investment enter the field.

For automotive brake drum industry, price fluctuations of raw material are mainly influencing factors for products price.

As the main raw material prices are relatively low and stable, the Automotive Brake Drum prices will be stable in the short term.

The study group recommends the new entrants just having money without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter the automotive brake drum field.

Global Automotive Brake Drum market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Brake Drum.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Automotive Brake Drum capacity, production, value, price and market share of Automotive Brake Drum in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Continental

Federal-Mogul

STEMCO

TRW

Aisin Takaoka

BPW

Brembo

Meritor

Accuride Wheel End Solutions

Sharp Group

Bendix

ACDelco

Webb

LPR

Centric

SJ

Brake Parts Inc

Dura Brake

Longji Machinery

Hongma

Fubang V-Ti

Winhere

AIRUI

JAC

Laizhou Sanli

Xiangyang Juxin

Automotive Brake Drum Breakdown Data by Type

Investment Casting

Sand Casting

Die Casting

Automotive Brake Drum Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial vehicle

Passenger vehicle

Automotive Brake Drum Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Automotive Brake Drum Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automotive Brake Drum capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Automotive Brake Drum manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Brake Drum :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



