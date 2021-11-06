Global Construction Glass Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Construction Glass Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Construction Glass Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide Construction Glass market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Construction Glass breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Construction Glass, also called architectural glass, is used as a building material. It is most typically used as transparent glazing material in the building envelope, including windows in the external walls. Glass is also used for internal partitions and as an architectural feature. When used in buildings, glass is often of a safety type, which includes reinforced, toughened and laminated glasses.
The Major regions to produce Construction Glass are China, Europe, US and Japan, which accounted for more than 85 % of production in total. The major consumption region is China, Europe, US.
Construction Glass industry concentration is relatively low. The largest producer is AGC, accounting for 7.54 percent market share in volume in 2014followed by Guardian glass and Saint-Gobain. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.
Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial technology, Chinese Construction Glass has been made a lot of progress, but it also has a long way to be advanced in the world, especially in healthy and environment products. Otherwise, most of Chinese companies are rather small, compared to other countries companies.
The application of Construction Glass is residential and commercial. Commercial is the major application, which accounts for more than 39% of total consumption, but the consumption of residential is less and less in the world.
The market scale will keeps increasing in the next few years. Although sales of Construction Glass brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Construction Glass field.
Global Construction Glass market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Construction Glass.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Construction Glass capacity, production, value, price and market share of Construction Glass in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
AGC
Guardian glass
Saint-Gobain S.A
NSG
Shahe Glass
CSG
Xinyi
PPG Industries
Farun
Central Glass
Taiwan Glass
Schott AG
Sisecam
Yaohua
China Glass
Construction Glass Breakdown Data by Type
Low-e glass
Special glass
Others
Construction Glass Breakdown Data by Application
Residential
Commercial
Others
Construction Glass Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Construction Glass Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Construction Glass capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Construction Glass manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Construction Glass :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
