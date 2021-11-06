Global Event Management Software Market: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast of 2025

Global Event Management Software Industry

This report focuses on the global Event Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Event Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Event management software can be used by the event organizers in any industry. Anyone who puts together trade shows, networking events, or conferences can benefit from event management software. Corporations, media firms, government agencies, nonprofit organizations, educators, professional conference organizers, and agencies of all types can make use of event management software.

The North Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the event planning software market throughout the forecast period. The market will witness steady growth in the region mainly due to the presence of numerous software providers who offer real-time event management systems.

In 2017, the global Event Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Eventbrite (US)

Cvent (US)

XING Events (Germnany)

ACTIVE Network (US)

etouches (US)

EMS Software (US)

Ungerboeck Software International (US)

SignUpGenius (US)

Certain (US)

Social Tables (US)

Eventmobi (Canada)

Hubb (US)

Babylon Software Solution (Macedonia)

Regpack (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Venue Management Software

Event Registration Software

Ticketing Software

Event Planning Software

Event Marketing Software

Analytics and Reporting Software

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Corporate

Government

Third-party planner

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Event Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Event Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Event Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Event Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Venue Management Software

1.4.3 Event Registration Software

1.4.4 Ticketing Software

1.4.5 Event Planning Software

1.4.6 Event Marketing Software

1.4.7 Analytics and Reporting Software

1.4.8 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Event Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Corporate

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 Third-party planner

1.5.5 Education

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Eventbrite (US)

12.1.1 Eventbrite (US) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Event Management Software Introduction

12.1.4 Eventbrite (US) Revenue in Event Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Eventbrite (US) Recent Development

12.2 Cvent (US)

12.2.1 Cvent (US) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Event Management Software Introduction

12.2.4 Cvent (US) Revenue in Event Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Cvent (US) Recent Development

12.3 XING Events (Germnany)

12.3.1 XING Events (Germnany) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Event Management Software Introduction

12.3.4 XING Events (Germnany) Revenue in Event Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 XING Events (Germnany) Recent Development

12.4 ACTIVE Network (US)

12.4.1 ACTIVE Network (US) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Event Management Software Introduction

12.4.4 ACTIVE Network (US) Revenue in Event Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 ACTIVE Network (US) Recent Development

12.5 etouches (US)

12.5.1 etouches (US) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Event Management Software Introduction

12.5.4 etouches (US) Revenue in Event Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 etouches (US) Recent Development

12.6 EMS Software (US)

12.6.1 EMS Software (US) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Event Management Software Introduction

12.6.4 EMS Software (US) Revenue in Event Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 EMS Software (US) Recent Development

12.7 Ungerboeck Software International (US)

12.7.1 Ungerboeck Software International (US) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Event Management Software Introduction

12.7.4 Ungerboeck Software International (US) Revenue in Event Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Ungerboeck Software International (US) Recent Development

12.8 SignUpGenius (US)

12.8.1 SignUpGenius (US) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Event Management Software Introduction

12.8.4 SignUpGenius (US) Revenue in Event Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 SignUpGenius (US) Recent Development

12.9 Certain (US)

12.9.1 Certain (US) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Event Management Software Introduction

12.9.4 Certain (US) Revenue in Event Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Certain (US) Recent Development

12.10 Social Tables (US)

12.10.1 Social Tables (US) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Event Management Software Introduction

12.10.4 Social Tables (US) Revenue in Event Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Social Tables (US) Recent Development

12.11 Eventmobi (Canada)

12.12 Hubb (US)

12.13 Babylon Software Solution (Macedonia)

12.14 Regpack (US)

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Continued…..

