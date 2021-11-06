Global Forestry Software Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

Forestry Software Market:

Executive Summary

Global forestry software market is valued approximately USD 256.1 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.17% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Forestry software gathers the data related to various forestry events and analyze this data to generate real-time information. This software offers the individual to manage several tasks which includes operating harvests, forecasting, managing contracts, tracking inventory. This benefits the end users could make smarter decisions at each step of the process which begins from land acquisition to delivery.

The forestry software provides multi-user database applications which manage all the core business functions of harvest management contracts, inventory, forecasting, sales and invoicing. The market has witnessed a significant increase in adoption of cloud-based forestry software, which has eventually led to increased demand for SaaS-based forestry software. Agriculture & Forestry industry is swiftly moving towards adoption of information technology. Although the potential of IT has not been fully utilized in the agriculture sector till date, the industry end-users are actively seeking to leverage sustainable growth with adoption of IT. The forestry software market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness among the end-users and the shifting trends towards SaaS based forestry software. The service (SaaS) based forestry software is being highly adopted by organizations owing to its features such as economical and efficient considering forest management processes. The forestry software eliminates the urgency for additional management & installation of application software by allowing easy remote access to data & services through a web-browser. Moreover, the Service based forestry software mainly includes minimal operational expenses, easy accessibility, reduced upfront cost, short processing time, low-risk business model and complete scalability.

Global forestry software market, on the basis of deployment type is segmented into on premise and cloud-deployment. Currently the market is dominated by on-premise deployment with 59.88% revenue share in the global market revenue. The primary reason for higher adoption of on-premise deployment is the demand for these organization to have complete control over the critical data. Although on premise deployment offer higher security and control, it also acquires higher upfront cost and in-house installation of entire IT infrastructure.

However, the cloud-based deployment of forestry software is anticipated to gain momentum over the forecast period and is growing at a lucrative CAGR of 25.03%. The cloud-based forestry software market valued 102.8 million in 2017 and is anticipated to reach USD 560.4 million by 2025.The primary driver for the increasing adoption of cloud-based forestry software is their cost effectiveness and scalability. Furthermore, it involves shorter implementation time in comparison to on-premise software packages. This, in turn, benefits end-users by improving their return on investment (ROI) and reducing the cost of implementation. Some of the advantages of cloud-based forestry software includes minimal operational expenses, pay-as-you-go model, easy accessibility, reduced upfront cost, short processing time, complete scalability, and low-risk business model.

Rapidly growing world population and increasing environmental concerns effective planning for the future of communities and community forests has become a mandatory concern for the governments across the world. Forestry software solutions have evolved as an important tool to bridge the gap between the current challenges and the future opportunities before the development of forests in coming years. Government Organizations worldwide are taking several initiatives to deploy forestry management software to enable effective management of dynamic forest activities.

The regional analysis of global forestry software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to government organizations worldwide are taking several initiatives to deploy forestry management software to enable effective management of dynamic forest activities. North America forestry software market valued USD 96.1 million in 2017 and is anticipated to reach USD 364.7 million by 2025 growing at 18.87% CAGR over the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific forestry software market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 25.79% over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing environmental concerns effective planning for the future of communities.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment:

On-Premises

Cloud Based

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

