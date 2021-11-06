Global Gallium Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
the Global Gallium Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Gallium Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide Gallium market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Gallium breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) is a compound semiconductor: a mixture of two elements, Gallium (Ga) and Arsenic (As). Gallium is a byproduct of the melting of other metals, notably aluminum and zinc, and is rarer than gold. Arsenic is not rare, but it is poisonous.
Gallium arsenide (GaAs) is a compound of the elements gallium and arsenic. It is a III-V direct bandgap semiconductor with a zinc blende crystal structure. Gallium arsenide is used in the manufacture of devices such as microwave frequency integrated circuits, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, infrared light-emitting diodes, laser diodes, solar cells and optical windows. In 2016, the global consumption volume of GaAs reached 48171K Square Inches.
For industry structure analysis, the GaAs industry is highly concentrated. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately-owned companies compete in this industry, but the top six producers account for more than 70% of the market. Regionally, China is the biggest production and consumption area of GaAs, also the leader in the whole industry. Europe, Japan and USA also produce large amount of GaAs per year.
Regionally, GaAs suppliers are concentrated in Europe, USA, China, Japan and Taiwan. Leading suppliers in this industry are Freiberger Compound Materials, AXT, Sumitomo Electric, China Crystal Technologies, and Shenzhou Crystal Technology.
GaAs can be classified based on its production method. In 2016, VGF Grown GaAs takes 62.93% share of global market, while LEC Grown GaAs takes share of 26.97%.
Global Gallium market size will increase to 360 Million US$ by 2025, from 270 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Gallium.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Gallium capacity, production, value, price and market share of Gallium in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Freiberger Compound Materials
AXT
Sumitomo Electric
China Crystal Technologies
Shenzhou Crystal Technology
Tianjin Jingming Electronic Materials
Yunnan Germanium
DOWA Electronics Materials
II-VI Incorporated
IQE Corporation
Wafer Technology
Gallium Breakdown Data by Type
LEC Grown GaAs
VGF Grown GaAs
Gallium Breakdown Data by Application
Wireless Communication
Optoelectronic Devices
Gallium Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Gallium Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Gallium capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Gallium manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gallium :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
