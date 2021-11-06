Global Glass Beads Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
Global Glass Beads Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide Glass Beads market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Glass Beads breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Glass beads are small glass products used in road transportation industry, polishing & shot peening industry, aerospace industry, automotive industry, etc. Glass beads are important materials of reflecting materials and thermal insulating material. Glass beads are made of borosilicate materials. Glass beads generally have particle size of 10~250 m and thickness of 1~2m.
In the past several years, the glass beads industry enjoyed a fast development due to many road construction projects. With the development, the global total capacity of glass beads is about 1.65 million MT and the actual output is about 1.27 million MT.
The demand of road reflective materials occupied the largest share of glass beads market. These roads need maintenance annually, so the demand is rather stable. And with building new roads, the demand will increase stably.
International giants like 3M and Potters can provide high end products used in aerospace industry and automotive industry. USA is a major supplier and a major consumption market of glass beads. But with the development of Chinese glass beads industry, the USA glass beads industry was impacted.
In China, Hebei was the major production base of low-refractive glass beads in the last few years. But due to the strict environmental policies and high energy cost, manufacturers were moved to northeast China, where the price of gas is low.
The high-refractive glass beads manufacturers are located in east China and south China, and they generally have high technology and high profitability. But these manufacturers can just have low production due to the limited market demand.
In the next years, Chinese glass beads industry will get larger development. There will be more manufacturers producing high-end glass beads products and the price will also be lower.
Global Glass Beads market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Glass Beads.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Glass Beads capacity, production, value, price and market share of Glass Beads in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Potters
Swarco
3M
Sigmund Lindner
Avery Dennison
Sovitec
Unitika
Weissker
Gakunan Kohki
Blastrite
Sinosteel
Shanxi Hainuo
Daqing Lutong
Jiangyou Mingrui
Hebei Chiye
Taizhou Yaohua
Langfang Olan
Shijiazhuang Xuyang
Langfang Yuanzheng
Jiangxi Sunflex
Jingong SiLi
Glass Beads Breakdown Data by Type
Soild
Hollow
Other
Glass Beads Breakdown Data by Application
Reflective meterial
Industry polishing& meterial
Thermal insulating meterial
Other
Glass Beads Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Glass Beads Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Glass Beads capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Glass Beads manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Glass Beads :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
