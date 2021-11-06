Global Liquid Paraffin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Liquid Paraffin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
This report researches the worldwide Liquid Paraffin market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Liquid Paraffin breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Liquid Paraffin (sometimes also called Base OilWhite Mineral OilLiquid Paraffin WaxNormal ParaffinWhite Oil etc.) is a transparent, colourless, odourless, or almost odourless, oily liquid composed of saturated hydrocarbons came from petroleum, coal or natural gas etc. It is a complex composition of hydrocarbons and consists mainly of mixtures of straight-chain alkanes.
The liquid paraffin industry concentration is not high; there are a large number of manufacturers in the world, top ten players took up 2/3 of the global total market. But, the largest two producers share over 70% in China in the past years.
Many companies usually have several plants; and some plants are close to raw material source, such as China, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, India, Malaysia, etc. There are some international big companies set up factories in Middle East, such as Shell, Sasol, Exxon Mobil, etc. because of the rich oil and gas resources there.
With the technology development of surfactant, many new types (E.g. MES) are replacing the traditional surfactant LBS, which is the end downstream of liquid paraffin. As we know, Sasol acquired the Condea, once the largest producer of liquid paraffin, but closed the paraffin plants with an output of about 200 K MT in Italy in 2007, after two years, Exxon Mobil closed its n- paraffin business. Simultaneously, Shell, Sasol and Exxon Mobil developed their GTL (Gas to liquid) business in Middle East in 2000s. Now, the Middle East becomes a new important market of liquid paraffin and LAB, etc.
The liquid paraffin, especially heavy liquid paraffin in China is mainly used to manufacture chlorinated paraffin 52, although liquid paraffin can be used in cosmetic, food, drugs, additives, solutions, etc.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
Although sales of semiconductor silicon wafer brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the semiconductor silicon wafer field.
Global Liquid Paraffin market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Liquid Paraffin capacity, production, value, price and market share of Liquid Paraffin in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Liquid Paraffin Breakdown Data by Type
Light Liquid Paraffin
Heavy Liquid Paraffin
Liquid Paraffin Breakdown Data by Application
LAB
Chlorinated paraffin
Other
Liquid Paraffin Production Breakdown Data by Region
Liquid Paraffin Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
