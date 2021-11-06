In this report, the Global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Lithium nickel cobalt manganese Oxide short form: NMC (NCM, CMN, CNM, MNC, MCN similar with different metal combinations) is kind of anode materials, which is mainly used to manufacture energy cells or power cells. This materials combines the lithium cobalt oxide is known for its high specific energy but poor stability; lithium manganese oxide has the benefit of forming a spinel structure to achieve low internal resistance but offers a low specific energy. Lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide combining the metals enhances each other strengths.

Lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide is a major cathode material of lithium battery, and it accounts for about 45% market share of cathode material of lithium battery in the world. It combines advantage of lithium manganese oxide, lithium nickel oxide, lithium cobalt oxide, such as security, high power capacity, stability, etc.

Global demand of lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide will increase to 75610 MT in 2015 from 21031 MT in 2010. It is estimated that supported by downstream industries, global demand of lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide demand will keep increasing with an average growth rate of 29.53% in the coming five years. In addition, similar with that of globe, the demand of lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide in China will increase from 5303 MT in 2010 to 27997 MT in 2015, accompanied with an average demand growth of 40.19% in the coming five years.

China, Japan and Korea, accounting for 87.5% production share in 2014, are three main producing countries which dominant not only lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide, but also cathode material, even lithium battery. Umicore, NICHIA CORPORATION, L&F, Shanshan Advanced Materials are the main lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide manufacturers in the world.

Lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide produced battery materials for small mobile devices at first. With the Promoting the development and using of new energy by countries, battery materias for EV of Large-scale LIB grows quickly in recent years, and will be the main development tendency.

Compared with foreign giants, lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide produced by Chinese manufacturers still has a certain gap. Chinese lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide manufacturers are dedicated to improving their technology and narrowing down the performance gap with foreign giants.

We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

Global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide capacity, production, value, price and market share of Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Umicore

NICHIA CORPORATION

Tanaka Chemical

L&F

3M

TODA KOGYO CORP

BASF

AGC SEIMI CHEMICA

Shanshan Advanced Materials

Jinhe New materials

CEC

Xiamen Tungsten

Tianli

Easpring Material Technology

Kelong NewEnergy

Tianjiao Technology

Changyuan Lico

STL

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Breakdown Data by Type

NMC111

NMC532

NMC442

Others

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Breakdown Data by Application

Notebook

Tablet PC

Portable power

Electric tool

Electric bicycle

Others

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



