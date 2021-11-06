Global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-lithium-nickel-cobalt-manganese-oxide-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
This report researches the worldwide Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Lithium nickel cobalt manganese Oxide short form: NMC (NCM, CMN, CNM, MNC, MCN similar with different metal combinations) is kind of anode materials, which is mainly used to manufacture energy cells or power cells. This materials combines the lithium cobalt oxide is known for its high specific energy but poor stability; lithium manganese oxide has the benefit of forming a spinel structure to achieve low internal resistance but offers a low specific energy. Lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide combining the metals enhances each other strengths.
Lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide is a major cathode material of lithium battery, and it accounts for about 45% market share of cathode material of lithium battery in the world. It combines advantage of lithium manganese oxide, lithium nickel oxide, lithium cobalt oxide, such as security, high power capacity, stability, etc.
Global demand of lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide will increase to 75610 MT in 2015 from 21031 MT in 2010. It is estimated that supported by downstream industries, global demand of lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide demand will keep increasing with an average growth rate of 29.53% in the coming five years. In addition, similar with that of globe, the demand of lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide in China will increase from 5303 MT in 2010 to 27997 MT in 2015, accompanied with an average demand growth of 40.19% in the coming five years.
China, Japan and Korea, accounting for 87.5% production share in 2014, are three main producing countries which dominant not only lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide, but also cathode material, even lithium battery. Umicore, NICHIA CORPORATION, L&F, Shanshan Advanced Materials are the main lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide manufacturers in the world.
Lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide produced battery materials for small mobile devices at first. With the Promoting the development and using of new energy by countries, battery materias for EV of Large-scale LIB grows quickly in recent years, and will be the main development tendency.
Compared with foreign giants, lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide produced by Chinese manufacturers still has a certain gap. Chinese lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide manufacturers are dedicated to improving their technology and narrowing down the performance gap with foreign giants.
We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
Global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide capacity, production, value, price and market share of Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Umicore
NICHIA CORPORATION
Tanaka Chemical
L&F
3M
TODA KOGYO CORP
BASF
AGC SEIMI CHEMICA
Shanshan Advanced Materials
Jinhe New materials
CEC
Xiamen Tungsten
Tianli
Easpring Material Technology
Kelong NewEnergy
Tianjiao Technology
Changyuan Lico
STL
Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Breakdown Data by Type
NMC111
NMC532
NMC442
Others
Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Breakdown Data by Application
Notebook
Tablet PC
Portable power
Electric tool
Electric bicycle
Others
Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-lithium-nickel-cobalt-manganese-oxide-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com