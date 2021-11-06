In this report, the Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

LVT is an acronym for “luxury vinyl tile.” It is a marketing term used by numerous companies to describe their vinyl flooring that is decoratively patterned to emulate the look of natural wood, granite or other types of flooring. There is no exact definition of the term, only generalities. It is not actually a separate category of tiling, simply a way of describing standard vinyl tiling that has been designed to match natural flooring.

Luxury vinyl flooring downstream is wide and the main application fields are residential and commercial use. Globally, residential use accounts for nearly 64.83% of total downstream consumption volume of luxury vinyl flooring in global in 2016.

According to the type, it can be divided into Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) and Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT). Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) is the main product, capturing about 67.57% of global consumption of luxury vinyl flooring in 2016.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Tarkett

Armstrong

Mannington Mills

NOX Corporation

LG Hausys

Congoleum

Mohawk

Gerflor

Forbo

Beaulieu

RiL

Metroflor

Milliken

Polyflor

Karndean

Parterre

Snmo LVT

Hailide New Material

Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Breakdown Data by Type

Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial Use

Residential Use

Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



