In this report, the Global Micronized Wax Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Micronized Wax Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Micronized Wax market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Micronized Wax breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Micronized wax is the general term for a class of polymer powder, usually as ink and paint additives. Usually, it is a power whose particle size is less than 30m.Owning to different raw material, there are for main types of micronized wax-PE micronized wax, PP micronized wax and PTFE micronized wax. It is mainly used to produce ink, coat, paint, etc.

Micronized wax is an additive of paint, ink and coat. There are four major type of micronized wax, the manufacturers is namely BASF, Sasol, Clariant, Honeywell, Lubrizol are the major producers of micronized wax for the time being in the world.

Global demand of micronized wax increaseS to 101266 MT in 2016 from 83953 MT in 2011. It is estimated that supported by downstream industries, global demand of micronized wax demand will keep increasing with an average growth rate of 3.57% in the coming five years. In addition, similar with that of globe, the demand of micronized wax in China increase from 7182 MT in 2011 to 9701 MT in 2016, accompanied with an average demand growth of 4.3% in the coming five years.

Europe is the dominate producer of micronized wax, the production was 53786 in 2016, accounting for about 50.41% of the total amount, followed by USA, with the production market share of 23.34%.. And Europe is expected to maintain their leading position in the next few years.

Compared with foreign giants, micronized wax produced by Chinese manufacturers still has a certain gap. Chinese micronized wax manufacturers are dedicated to improving their technology and narrowing down the performance gap with foreign giants. Micronized waxs consumption mainly relies on imports from foreign giants for the time being.

We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of micronized wax. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

Global Micronized Wax market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Micronized Wax.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Micronized Wax capacity, production, value, price and market share of Micronized Wax in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Sasol

Clariant

Honeywell

Lubrizol

MNZING Corporation

MPI

Nanjing Tianshi

Michelman

Shamrock Technologies

Ceronas

Micronized Wax Breakdown Data by Type

PE Micronized Wax

PP Micronized Wax

PTFE Micronized Wax

FT Micronized Wax

Other

Micronized Wax Breakdown Data by Application

Coatings

Paint

Inks

Other

Micronized Wax Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Micronized Wax Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Micronized Wax capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Micronized Wax manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Micronized Wax :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



