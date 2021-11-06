Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide Non-Phthalate Plasticizers market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Non-Phthalate Plasticizers breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Plasticizers are the chemicals added to polymers to soften the hard and brittle plastic to flexible and soft material thereby improving the toughness of the material. PVC accounts for more than 80% of the overall plasticizers consumption. Traditionally, the phthalate plasticizers were the most commonly used plasticizers across a number of applications but owing to the human health risks and environmental concerns regarding the toxic substances present in such plasticizers, the use of non-phthalate plasticizers is projected to grow significantly. The non-phthalate plasticizers are mainly used for sensitive applications such as food contact, medial and toys primarily and things that involve close human contact majorly toys and childcare applications. Non-phthalate plasticizers are effective alternative to the traditional/conventional plasticizers which are toxic in nature and are harmful for direct human contact.
The global non phthalate plasticizers is dominated by Asia Pacific region. The region has seen an increase in demand for non-phthalate plasticizer owing to the rapid growth of construction industry in the region. Moreover, other end use industries are also anticipated to have positive impact on the Asia Pacific non phthalate plasticizer market. North America and Europe are also anticipated to show significant demand for non-phthalate plasticizer owing to the stringent regulations prohibiting the use of traditional phthalate plasticizers. Regions such as Latin America and Middle East and Africa have shown a moderate demand for non-phthalate plasticizers as compared to other regions. Japan is also projected to remain a lucrative region for the growth of non-phthalate plasticizers.
Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizers market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Non-Phthalate Plasticizers.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Non-Phthalate Plasticizers capacity, production, value, price and market share of Non-Phthalate Plasticizers in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BASF
Lanxess
Eastman Chemical
Exxon Mobil
LG
Oxea
UPC Group
Teknor Apex
Extruflex
Hanwha Chemical
Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Breakdown Data by Type
Adipates
Terephthalates
Trimellitates
Epoxies
Benzoates
Aliphatics
Others
Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Breakdown Data by Application
Automotive
Wire Cables
Adhesives and Sealants
Food Industry
Toys and Sports Goods
Medical Devices
Others
Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Non-Phthalate Plasticizers capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Non-Phthalate Plasticizers manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Non-Phthalate Plasticizers :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
