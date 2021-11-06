In this report, the Global Petroleum Needle Coke Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Petroleum Needle Coke Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Petroleum Needle Coke market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Petroleum Needle Coke breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Petroleum needle coke is a needle-shaped carbon material produced by heating raw petroleum coke (a solid carbon derived from cracking of heavy oil), and is mainly used as the aggregate of artificial graphite electrodes in electric arc furnaces for the iron manufacturing industry.

According to the raw material difference, needle coke is divided into petroleum-based and coal-based. Globally, conocoPhillips is the biggest manufacturer of petroleum-based needle coke and C-Chem is the biggest manufacturer of coal-based needle coke. In China, there are only two petroleum needle coke manufacturers in China, including CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical and Shandong Yida New Material. Shandong Yida New Material started production since August 8th, 2017. Production base of those two suppliers are separately in Liaoning and Shandong province.

Petroleum needle coke is mainly used in ultra-high power electrode and special carbon materials for steel industry. Ultra-high power electrode is the largest consumption field with consumption amount of 54.3 K MT in 2017. Also, there is no substitute in this application field.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Petroleum Needle Coke capacity, production, value, price and market share of Petroleum Needle Coke in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical

Shandong Yida New Material

Petroleum Needle Coke Breakdown Data by Type

High-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

Middle-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

Low-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

Petroleum Needle Coke Breakdown Data by Application

Ultra High Power Electrode

Special Carbon Materials

Others

Petroleum Needle Coke Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Petroleum Needle Coke Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Petroleum Needle Coke capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Petroleum Needle Coke manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Petroleum Needle Coke :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



