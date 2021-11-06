Global RTLS for Healthcare Market to reach USD 3509.5 billion by 2025
Executive Summary
Global RTLS for Healthcare Market valued approximately USD 755.9 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.6% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The RTLS for Healthcare Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The RTLS For Healthcare market is on the surging trend considering the global scenario. The RTLS (Real Time Location System) is referred to as location based services which can track and identify the location of the individuals, objects, assets and equipment in real time basis. Enhanced market competitiveness coupled with the rise of startups providing innovative & customized RTLS solutions based on newer technologies, high return of investment and safety & security concerns in the healthcare sector are the substantial driving factor of the market across the world. Furthermore, Development of hybrid RTLS solution is the major factor which creating numerous opportunity in the market over the upcoming years. In addition, RTLS for healthcare sector is utilized to track patients, staff on sequence of images and valuable assets. The system has the ability to collect ample amount of locating data by following the individuals or objects while recording their locations on real time basis. These factors also propelling the demand of RTLS for healthcare across the globe. However, concerns related to data security & privacy, negative feedback from RTLS and high cost of acquisition & maintenance are the restraining factors of the market across the globe.
The regional analysis of Global RTLS for Healthcare Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region in the global RTA Furniture market due to presence of large number of healthcare infrastructure in the region. Europe is also estimated to grow in the global RTA Furniture market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. However, Asia-Pacific is also witnessed to grow at faster rate over the forecasted period 2018-2025 owing to advancements in healthcare facilities in the developing regions such as India and China.
The major market player included in this report are:
• Stanley Healthcare
• Zebra Technologies
• Aruba Networks
• Teletracking Technologies
• Centrak
• Impinj
• Airista
• Sonitor Technologies
• Versus Technology
• Identec Group
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Offering:
Hardware
Software
Services
By Technology:
RFID
Wi-Fi
UWB
BLE
Infrared
Ultrasound
Others
By Application:
Inventory Management
Personnel Management
Access Control
Environment Monitoring
Supply Chain Management
Others
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global RTLS for Healthcare Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. RTLS for Healthcare Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 3. RTLS for Healthcare Market Dynamics
Chapter 4. RTLS for Healthcare Market Industry Analysis
Chapter 5. RTLS for Healthcare Market, by Offering
Chapter 6. RTLS for Healthcare Market, by Technology
Chapter 7. RTLS for Healthcare Market, by Application
Chapter 8. RTLS for Healthcare Market, by Regional Analysis
Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 10. Research Process
Continuous…
